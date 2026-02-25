Delhi-Leh SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing due to engine failure

New Delhi The aircraft took off from the airport at around 6.10am, but returned by 6.50am, officials said. (Representive photo)

A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Leh made an emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Tuesday morning, soon after taking off, due to an engine failure, officials aware of the matter said. The flight SG-121 , with around 150 passengers on board, landed safely.

The aircraft took off from the airport at around 6.10am, but returned by 6.50am, officials said. Within 15 minutes of take-off, the pilot detected a technical snag, resulting in him approaching the Delhi air traffic control (ATC) for an emergency landing.

Airport officials said a full emergency was subsequently declared at around 6.30am. “The flight landed by around 6.45am and had 150 passengers on board. Engine number two of the aircraft had failed, resulting in the turnaround,” the official said.

The airline also confirmed the incident, stating the aircraft landed safely in Delhi. “A SpiceJet flight operating from Delhi to Leh on February 24 returned to Delhi after experiencing a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers were disembarked normally. There was no fire warning in the cockpit,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

Last November, an Air India flight from Delhi to Ahmedabad had to return soon after take-off due to suspected smoke. Officials had said the smoke indicators went off, but this was later found to be false after requisite checks.