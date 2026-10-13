Delhi’s air quality monitoring network expanded; govt adds 150 electric buses

The Capital’s air quality monitoring network was expanded to 60 stations, as chief minister Rekha Gupta and Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav reviewed pollution control measures at the Delhi Pollution Control Committee’s (DPCC) Integrated Command and Control Centre on Tuesday. Chief minister Rekha Gupta and Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav at the review of pollution control measures.

The review coincided with the addition of 150 electric buses to the government fleet and the inauguration of five public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to curb vehicular emissions.

Air quality in the Delhi-National Capital Region starts worsening from mid-September. Stubble burning is the precursor to winter pollution. Subsequent fireworks during the festive season, especially around Diwali, worsen the situation despite curbs, which are violated every year. PM2.5 is the dominant pollutant affecting the Capital’s air quality. Secondary particulates formed from emissions from transport, industries, power plants, and biomass burning are among the major contributors during winter.

The DPCC has installed 10 of the new 13 monitoring stations, and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, three in places such as Vikaspuri, Narela, Burari, Shastri Park and Badarpur.

During the Tuesday review, Yadav highlighted the implementation of 11 action points to tackle air pollution and stressed the need for coordination among government agencies.

In September, the Delhi government announced a phased ban on construction and demolition, 50% work from home, double parking charges, and restrictions on the entry of older petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside the city to tackle the smog that chokes the Capital every winter. It described the Winter Action Plan 2026-27 as a prevention-focused and time-bound strategy.

Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday said the Integrated Command and Control Centre would monitor inspections of polluting industrial units and the deployment of mechanical road-sweeping machines. “Last year, the pollution was severe. We had inherited legacy problems from the previous government. The government has been taking several measures. We have established the Integrated Command and Control Centre to monitor the steps,” he said.

The new buses brought Delhi’s electric bus count to 5,238 in a fleet of around 6,988, including 1,750 CNG buses. The government aims to expand the overall fleet to nearly 14,000 by the financial year 2028-29.

The new low-floor, air-conditioned buses are equipped with CCTV cameras, panic buttons, real-time tracking and accessibility features for persons with disabilities.

The five public EV charging stations were set up at Swami Vivekanand ISBT in Anand Vihar and DTC depots in Nand Nagri, Rohini Sector 37, Nangloi and Keshopur. More charging stations are under construction.

Anand Vihar ISBT, a major interstate transport hub, caters to around 125,000 commuters and handles an average of 2,300 buses daily.

Officials said the Delhi government and the Central Pollution Control Board will continue monitoring pollution hotspots. They added that expansion of electric buses and charging infrastructure is part of the government’s broader push to promote cleaner public transport and reduce vehicular emissions.