See the woman with the shoulder bag on her right shoulder. She is walking away, but her shadow is coming this way. The floor under her feet is a most improbable gold. Even the motorcycle parked by a pillar has acquired a little gold along its side. She is walking away, but her shadow is coming this way. more

On Wednesday evening last week in the Outer Circle of Connaught Place (CP), only this stretch had that colour. A few steps away, the colonnade was dull with ordinary evening light. It looked as though God himself had put a filter over this stretch. And what were our fellow citizens doing on stepping into such light? They kept walking. A man carrying a helmet nonchalantly came out of the gold. Another, with a backpack, went straight in. Nobody paused to marvel. Not even the woman with the shoulder bag.

The place looked possessed. In Toni Morrison’s novel Beloved, a pool of red light marks the presence of a murdered child. Here in CP’s Outer Circle, the gold makes you feel you are stepping into a patch of Delhi claimed by some restless djinn. A friendly djinn.

You get this sort of light only in the evening, on those winter months when the smog hasn’t altogether hidden the sun. Once, at five in CP’s N Block, light coming from the setting sun seemed to be melting over the white walls and columns. The shoppers were walking with the sun behind them. You could make out the mobiles and takeaway cappuccinos in their hands, but their figures were lost in black shadow. Against all that light, they looked as flat as paper. Within minutes, the light had slipped away, N Block looked like N Block again, and people had regained their tangibility.

In the courtyard of Gurugram’s Jama Masjid in Sadar Bazar, you can sit by the ablution pool and see what the evening has made of the sun. On very smoggy days, the sun shines like a gold coin. Another gold coin shines in the pool.

Stand at the start of Baba Kharak Singh Marg, outside Gate No. 1 of Palika Bazar in CP’s heart. People are crossing between the speeding autos. The sun is setting far away, just where the road seems to meet the sky. The Gol Dak Khana, the post office building, lies straight ahead, unseen from here, and one fears the sun may fall right on top of it.

There is something poignant about watching the sun go down behind a building with the word Jeevan, or life, in its name. High on the façade of CP’s Jeevan Bharti building are two gigantic palms joined at the base, as though they were getting ready to catch the sun. But this evening the sun is already gone. Only a little red is left behind the building. A bird is flying over the hands.