Last mile link: 400 DEVI buses hit Delhi’s streets

The Delhi government on Friday added 400 new electric buses in the fleet of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Interconnector (Devi) e-bus service. The Devi buses, operation from Saturday, are smaller nine-metre-long vehicles which, officials said, will cover longer routes and can serve areas where larger buses cannot penetrate. Newly launched electric buses at Kushak Nallah Depot in Sewa Nagar, New Delhi on Friday. (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)

The launch event took place at the Kushak Nallah bus depot in Lodhi Colony in the presence of chief minister Rekha Gupta, transport minister Pankaj Singh, union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officials.

At the event, CM Gupta said pollution in Delhi is a serious concern, and vehicular emission is responsible for 45% of it. So the Delhi government has resolved to transition the entire public transport network to 100% electric, she said. “Today is a proud moment for all of us as we launch 400 new Devi electric buses on Delhi’s streets. By the end of this year, we will add approximately 2,080 more e-buses to serve the people — a significant step toward a cleaner, smarter, and safer transport system,” she said at the event.

According to officials, the first batch of buses will operate from depots in Kushak Nallah, Ghazipur, and East Vinod Nagar. These depots can currently accommodate a maximum of 100 electric buses.

“Of the buses launched today, around 33 will stay at Kushak Nallah, while others will be sent across to Ghazipur and East Vinod Nagar and all routes will be made operational by Saturday, mainly catering to internal streets in colonies. Initially, there are 10 planned routes from Ghazipur, and seven each from East Vinod Nagar and Kushak Nallah depots,” transport minister Pankaj Singh said.

The routes from Kushak Nallah include Nehru Place to Madanpur Khadar, Hauz Khas to Hamdard Nagar JJ colony, Hauz Khas to Madanpur Khadar JJ Colony, Nehru Place to Devli village, Nizamuddin to Nehru Place terminal, Nizamuddin to Greater Kailash metro station and Sangam Vihar to Mithapur Chowk.

These nine-metre-long electric buses will serve as feeder services to major DTC bus routes and metro stations. Each bus is expected to run on routes spanning around 12 kilometres, primarily covering internal and narrow streets that are underserved by regular public transport. The fleet also includes some longer 12-metre buses, which are expected to compensate for the 700 end-of-life (ELV) buses that were removed from the DTC fleet last week.

The fare structure will range between ₹10 and ₹25, while all women passengers will be able to travel free of cost, with buses scheduled to operate at regular intervals of every 10 minutes.

Each Devi bus will have 23 seats — including six reserved for women — and space for 13 standing passengers. The bus is equipped with six battery packs with a total capacity of 196KW, providing a range of 225km with a 45-minute charge required to charge the battery fully.

To be sure, the Devi service is the previously known Mohalla Bus Service that was announced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government about two years ago.

“From education to environment, sanitation to transport, the triple engine BJP government is working in tandem to transform Delhi,” union minister Pradhan said, adding that the transport and other sectors will soon use Artificial Intelligence for decongestions, reducing pollution and other efforts.