New Delhi He and his wife had not been on speaking terms for the past nine years, despite living together, police said. (Representative photo) more

A 46-year-old man was arrested for allegedly strangling his 42-year-old wife to death over a domestic dispute at their house in Mangolpuri on Monday, police said on Wednesday.

The accused worked as a cashier at a private multi-specialty hospital in Rohini. He and his wife had not been on speaking terms for the past nine years, despite living together, police said.

During the altercation on Monday, the accused allegedly repeatedly insisted that she speak to him, but when she refused, he strangled her. “Her reluctance enraged the man, who allegedly strangled her to death with his bare hands”, said deputy commissioner of police (outer) Vikram Singh.

According to the DCP, the accused panicked after seeing that his wife had died. He left the house, leaving her body inside and informed no one about the incident. When the couple’s three children returned home, they found their mother lying unconscious in a room.

“The man returned home and pretended to be in shock as if he did not know what had happened to his wife. He rushed his wife to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for medical attention in an auto-rickshaw. The attending doctors declared her dead on arrival. The hospital staff became suspicious when they found ligature marks around the woman’s neck and informed the police,” DCP Singh said.

A police officer aware of the entire incident said that the hospital authorities suspected the involvement of the woman’s family members in her death by alleged strangulation. A team from the Raj Park police station questioned the family members. The woman’s husband objected and accused the personnel of harassing the family at the time of death.

“The husband became the prime suspect after the personnel learnt about the couple’s domestic disputes and also found some abrasions on his body. He was interrogated and confronted with technical evidence, after which he confessed to strangling his wife,” the officer said.

A case of murder was registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Raj Park police station, and the husband was arrested, the police said.