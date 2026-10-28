New Delhi, In a predawn incident on Wednesday, two motorcycle-borne unidentified men fired bullets at the house of a Dubai-based businessman in northwest Delhi's Pitampura, which struck walls and a car parked outside the residence. Police is probing the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's alleged involvement in the matter, officials said. Masked assailants fire bullets at Dubai-based businessman's Delhi home; Bishnoi gang link under lens

Police said that the businessman Sahil Jain, alias Google, had received a threat from jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in 2021.

A case in connection with the threat was registered at the Special Cell in 2023.

"There was no fresh threat after that. No one has claimed responsibility for the firing, and we are working on the intelligence," Deputy Commissioner of Police Akansha Yadav said.

No injuries were reported, though the bullets struck a wall and a car parked outside the house of Jain, alias Google, police said.

According to the DCP, two unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle around 5 am and opened fire in the Lok Vihar area.

"We have formed teams and are analysing CCTV footage. We are working on the entry and exit points," Yadav said.

CCTV footage of the incident purportedly shows two men arriving on a motorcycle. While the person riding the bike was wearing a helmet, the pillion rider had covered his face with a cloth. One of them is seen stepping off the motorcycle and firing several rounds before the duo flee the spot, sources said.

Six rounds were fired.

Police suspect the firing could be linked to an extortion attempt, though the exact motive is yet to be established. Investigators are examining whether the attack was intended to intimidate Jain and whether any criminal gang was involved, they said.

Jain had allegedly received a threatening phone call from Bishnoi in 2021. Bishnoi had threatened him and his family, with an audio clip of the alleged conversation subsequently going viral, sources said.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas, analysing the suspects' entry and exit routes and gathering intelligence to identify the attackers. Further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.