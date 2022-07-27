NCRTC plans to construct 3 FOBs for better multi-modal integration
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has decided to construct three foot overbridges at New Ashok Nagar Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) station to facilitate seamless connectivity between the station and other modes of transport.
The New Ashok Nagar station is one of the four stations in Delhi on the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, which will be ready by 2025.
According to an NCRTC spokesperson, one of the three FOBs will connect the RRTS station with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) station--the two stations are being constructed just 100 metres apart.
“NCRTC will provide a 90m-long and 6m-wide FOB to connect the RRTS station and Metro station. This FOB will help commuters commute through either of these transport modes without having to exit the station premises. This will not only help commuters travel seamlessly but also help prevent overcrowding and traffic congestion around transport hubs,” said an NCRTC official.
The FOB will connect the concourse level of the Metro station to the floor below the concourse level of the RRTS station, the NCRTC official said.
The other two FOBs will facilitate connectivity to Chilla village and Mayur Vihar Extension on one side and Noida on the other.
“A 42m-long FOB will be constructed to facilitate connectivity to the nearby areas of Chilla village and Mayur Vihar Extension. Another 45m-long FOB will be constructed near the Ancient Shiv Temple to provide people residing in the New Ashok Nagar area with ease of access,” said an NCRTC spokesperson.
The 82km-long Delhi-Meerut RRTS will reduce the travel time between the two cities to 55 minutes. The NCRTC also has detailed project reports ready for two other corridors connecting Delhi to Alwar and Panipat.
-
Expect moderate rain in Delhi today, says IMD
The intensity of rain in Delhi will increase from Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting light to moderate showers across the national capital. Delhi's maximum temperature was 34.6C on Wednesday, which is around normal for this time of the season. Delhi's minimum temperature too is expected to drop in the next few days, touching 23C by the end of the month. It was 26.7C on Wednesday.
-
Bengaluru power cuts on July 28. Here is the full list
The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company has announced the power disruption schedule for the day, with a few areas in the east and west of the city expected to have power outages from 10 am to 5 pm. Here are the areas that may get affected. East Bengaluru Mangala Layout, HRBR 3rd Block, Nagadevi Industries, Nehru Road, Oil Mill Road, and nearby areas will see power outages between 10 am and 5 pm.
-
Basavaraj Bommai cancels 'Janotsava convention' over death of BJP worker
Amid tensions over the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced to cancel of the "Janotsava convention". An official event at Vidhana Soudha, and 'Janotsava', a mega rally at Doddaballapur, were scheduled to take place on Thursday to mark his government's one year in office. The rally was to be attended by BJP national President JP Nadda.
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
