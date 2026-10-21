New Delhi, The New Delhi Municipal Council has stepped up consultations with resident welfare associations and traders' bodies on its proposed 2026 property tax bye-laws, with the deadline for submitting objections and suggestions set for October 23. NDMC steps up consultations on property tax bye-laws; feedback deadline Oct 23

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the draft bye-laws propose introducing the Unit Area Method for property tax assessment, and the civic body is seeking public feedback on the factors that would determine the tax liability of residential and commercial properties.

The NDMC Property Tax Department has held discussions with resident welfare associations, including those of Golf Links, Hanuman Road and Babar Road Colony, as well as the Khan Market Welfare Association.

"Trade bodies, including the New Delhi Traders Association, Khan Market Traders Association and Bengali Market Traders Association, are also being consulted," the statement read.

The discussions focused on property valuation, buildings' age and size, their usage and occupancy status, and the classification of residential and commercial properties, it said.

It further said that stakeholders have been invited to share objections and suggestions before the deadline on proposed rebates for eligible categories, depreciation for older buildings and the impact of different valuation factors on property tax calculations.

The civic council said that it aims to ensure that properties with similar characteristics are assessed fairly while maintaining the revenue needed to provide civic services.

The proposed bye-laws framed under the NDMC Act, 1994, as amended by the Jan Vishwas Act, 2026, also seek to simplify online self-assessment, improve digital payment facilities and make tax calculations easier, reducing the scope for disputes between taxpayers and the civic body.

The NDMC said it would examine the objections and suggestions received during the consultation period and place relevant matters before the appropriate authorities for consideration as part of the process of finalising the bye-laws. Issues related to valuation methods may also be referred to the Municipal Valuation Committee, wherever applicable.

A senior official of the Tax Department said the council was engaging with residents, traders and other stakeholders to understand their concerns before finalising the framework.

"Public participation is essential for developing a property tax system that is transparent, equitable, simple and citizen-friendly," the official said, appealing to stakeholders to submit their suggestions by October 23.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.