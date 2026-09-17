New block at GTB hospital approved by cabinet
New Delhi:The Delhi cabinet on Tuesday approved the construction of a 250-bed super-speciality-cum-trauma block at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Dilshad Garden at a cost of ₹244
New Delhi:
The Delhi cabinet on Tuesday approved the construction of a 250-bed super-speciality-cum-trauma block at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Dilshad Garden at a cost of ₹244.87 crore, officials said.
The seven-storey facility will be built within the existing hospital campus under Phase-IV of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) and is targeted for completion by 2028, officials said.
According to officials, the facility, spread across around 22,550 square metres, will comprise a basement, ground floor and six upper floors. It will have 48 specialist outpatient department (OPD) rooms, nine operation theatres and 250 beds, including critical-care and emergency facilities. The bed capacity will comprise 20 emergency beds, five burns ICU beds,72 ICU beds, four isolation beds, 22 pre- and post-surgery beds, 102 general ward beds and 25 private rooms.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the expansion was required in view of the patient load at GTB Hospital, which the government described as the only major government hospital in east Delhi.
“Timely treatment is crucial in serious accident cases. The new block will bring together emergency care, diagnostics, intensive care and surgery in an integrated manner,” Gupta said.
A 24x7 emergency department will provide trauma care, supported by diagnostic services including CT scan, MRI, X-ray and ultrasound. A 72-bed ICU will be located on the second floor, while the fourth and fifth floors will consist of general and private wards. The basement will include a blood bank and laboratory.
Specialist services will include neurology, orthopaedics, dermatology and dental care.
A committee comprising senior officials from the Centre and Delhi government will monitor the project and review its progress every three months, according to officials.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSnehil Sinha
Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.Read More
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