New block at GTB hospital approved by cabinet

New Delhi: Seven-storey facility will be built within the existing hospital campus under Phase-IV of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) and is targeted for completion by 2028, officials said. (Representative photo)

The Delhi cabinet on Tuesday approved the construction of a 250-bed super-speciality-cum-trauma block at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Dilshad Garden at a cost of ₹244.87 crore, officials said.

The seven-storey facility will be built within the existing hospital campus under Phase-IV of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) and is targeted for completion by 2028, officials said.

According to officials, the facility, spread across around 22,550 square metres, will comprise a basement, ground floor and six upper floors. It will have 48 specialist outpatient department (OPD) rooms, nine operation theatres and 250 beds, including critical-care and emergency facilities. The bed capacity will comprise 20 emergency beds, five burns ICU beds,72 ICU beds, four isolation beds, 22 pre- and post-surgery beds, 102 general ward beds and 25 private rooms.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the expansion was required in view of the patient load at GTB Hospital, which the government described as the only major government hospital in east Delhi.

“Timely treatment is crucial in serious accident cases. The new block will bring together emergency care, diagnostics, intensive care and surgery in an integrated manner,” Gupta said.

A 24x7 emergency department will provide trauma care, supported by diagnostic services including CT scan, MRI, X-ray and ultrasound. A 72-bed ICU will be located on the second floor, while the fourth and fifth floors will consist of general and private wards. The basement will include a blood bank and laboratory.

Specialist services will include neurology, orthopaedics, dermatology and dental care.

A committee comprising senior officials from the Centre and Delhi government will monitor the project and review its progress every three months, according to officials.