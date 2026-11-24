New Delhi, A Delhi court has directed Tihar jail authorities to ensure that the safety and security of Deepak Nanda, a lawyer associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, are maintained in the prison as well as during transit whenever he is taken out. No bulletproof van for jailed Bishnoi gang lawyer: Delhi court directs his separation from rivals in Tihar more

The court, which asked the authorities to keep him separate in jail from members of the Rohit Godara gang, however, declined his plea for a bulletproof vehicle and a specialised armed commando escort whenever he is taken out of jail.

Rohit Godara is a gangster who claimed responsibility for the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. He is believed to be operating his gang from the US.

Special Judge Kiran Bansal was hearing a plea filed by Nanda, also known as Deepak Khatri, who is incarcerated in Tihar jail in connection with an FIR registered by Delhi Police's Crime Branch for various offences, such as organised crime, cheating and criminal conspiracy under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita , besides under Arms Act provisions.

Nanda's plea sought directions to the prison authorities to ensure his safety during "transit outside the jail for any purpose", as well as a "dedicated high-risk security guard/specialised armed commando escort" and a "bullet-proof vehicle/bullet-proof jail van" for his movement.

It said that on February 24, 2026, members of the Rohit Godara Gang attacked him outside the Marghat Wale Baba temple, where the attackers allegedly opened fire on the car in which he was travelling with friends, resulting in gunshot injuries to a co-passenger. Subsequently, an FIR was registered at the Kashmere Gate police station.

According to the plea, Nanda had earlier approached the Delhi High Court, which, in an order dated April 17 this year, provided him with one personal security officer .

The application claimed that the intelligence wing of the police and the jail are well aware that Nanda faces a high-risk threat, and that his existing security is "highly vulnerable, non-bulletproof and easily penetrable by automated assault weapons".

Besides, moving him in ordinary vehicles "poses a catastrophic risk", Nanda's plea said.

In its order dated November 19, the court noted that it had earlier sought replies from the authorities and that the investigating officer's reply said security during judicial custody and transport is the responsibility of the jail authorities and the Nyayik Abhiraksha Vahini , the police unit that escorts prisoners to and from courts.

It noted that according to the deputy superintendent of Tihar, Nanda had been lodged "safely in a separate ward" and that staff had been told to maintain "extra vigil and heightened security" with round-the-clock monitoring.

The deputy commissioner of police , 3rd Battalion, said a threat assessment was conducted through the NAV, the Delhi Armed Police and the undertrial prisoner , Nanda, himself.

The DCP, it noted, said the assessment found "no credible or specific threat to the life and safety of the UTP has been found during custody", and "therefore, no specific facility can be given to the applicant/accused".

The officer, the court noted, however, outlined precautions, such as Nanda being kept separately in the jail van and in court lock-ups, from prisoners he fears, where the in-charge of the jail van announces the names of UTPs at boarding, and Nanda could point out any known rival so that appropriate preventive measures may be taken.

"It is further stated that in-charge, lock-ups, and in-charge, jails, have been directed to produce the UTP from lock-ups to courts and from jail to hospital under custody of two police personnel and also to lodge him separately from the members of Rohit Godara Gang as well as that of anti-gangs of Lawrence Bishnoi gang," the court noted.

The DCP, the court noted, suggested that the problem "can easily be solved" by noting the threat perception and the names of threatening prisoners on the face of the warrants, so that he can be kept apart in the van and in the lock-up.

In its order, the court said, "In view of the reply filed, it is directed that safety and security of accused/applicant be maintained in jail as well as during transit whenever he is taken out from jail for any purpose."

It is further directed that the applicant or accused be produced through video-conferencing , unless there is specific direction to produce him physically, the court said.

"Further, he be lodged separately from the members of Rohit Godara Gang. On the warrants of the applicant/accused, the threat perception and name of threatening UTP may be mentioned by the jail superintendent," it added.

A warrant is the document authorising a prisoner's detention, and it travels with him between jail, lock-up and court.

On the specific demands sought by Nanda, the court said that "in view of the replies filed by the respective agencies, no further directions are called for".

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