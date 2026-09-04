No eligible voter will be left out of electoral rolls: Chief election officer

No eligible citizen will be left out of the electoral rolls and no ineligible person will be included, the chief electoral officer (CEO), Delhi, said in a statement late on Thursday. PTI file (PTI)

The assurance came amid claims of alleged “irregularities” in the electoral rolls and the “Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD)” electors list.

According to the CEO’s office, booth-level officers (BLOs) marked electors who could not be found at their registered addresses or were reported to have shifted under the ASDD category during door-to-door verification.

“BLOs completed house-to-house visits after giving due information to BLAs and conducted meetings with them periodically,” the statement said.

Addressing concerns over the addresses of electors deleted from the rolls not being mentioned, the CEO’s office said booth-level agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties should have noted the addresses of ASDD electors from BLOs during these meetings.

It also said copies of the draft electoral roll were shared with recognised political parties on August 31. Citizens and party representatives can inspect the rolls at electoral registration officer (ERO) and assistant ERO offices, with BLOs and at designated polling stations.

Those who missed the original submission window from June 30 to August 17 can still seek inclusion. “Those missing from the draft roll may file Form 6 along with the prescribed Declaration Form for inclusion during the claims and objections period (31.08.2026 to 30.09.2026),” the CEO’s office said.