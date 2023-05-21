PWD plans flyover in Rohini to improve connectivity of N Delhi, Outer Ring Road

The Public Works Department (PWD), which intends to build a flyover in Rohini’s Budh Vihar area to improve connectivity in the congested north-west Delhi region, has begun the process of hiring a consultant to study the feasibility of the flyover along the drain, said officials familiar with the matter on Sunday. PWD headqurters in ITO in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

“The feasibility study will look at different alignments for the flyover that will pass over the Budh Vihar drain junction. This intersection has a red-light traffic intersection that is always congested. The flyover is expected to reduce traffic congestion from the Outer Ring Road to North Delhi’s Kanjhawala belt. In addition, it will facilitate movement between the areas of Rithala, Karala, Rohini, and Mangolpuri,” said a PWD official aware of the plans.

The bids for the study were invited on Saturday, and the report is expected to be published within 30 days, according to the official. The feasibility study will include a regional survey, a traffic volume count over a 24-hour cycle, and a weekly variation in traffic volume. “The survey will be followed by data analysis to determine the need for and specifications of the flyover by analysing peak hour traffic flow and intersection load. The consultant will also prepare the project’s detailed plan, drawings, footpaths, and other associated infrastructure,” the official added.

To be sure, it could be years before any flyover construction begins, as PWD will need to navigate and get approval for the idea through the Delhi Development Authority’s planning section, UTTIPEC (Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure [Planning and Engineering] Centre), clearance from a slew of agencies including Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, government sanction of funds, and satisfy all stakeholders before any work begins on the ground at all. “We will need to justify the need for the flyover before UTTIPEC,” an official added. “A cost-benefit analysis of the scheme will be done in terms of economic costs, fuel savings, time savings, environmental costs, and social costs in implementing the scheme,” the official said.

Last month, the agency began conducting similar feasibility studies for the development of eight railway over-bridges and under-bridges along railway line crossings in Outer Delhi areas located along three major railway lines passing through the city. The intersections are located in the outer Delhi areas of three railway lines: the Delhi-Ambala line, the Delhi-Bhatinda line, and the Delhi-Bharuch line, and the study is expected to be completed within the next two months. In addition, a similar study is being conducted to develop underpasses at critical South Delhi intersections on the Outer Ring Road, including the Chirag Delhi Intersection, the Khelgaon Flyover Intersection, and the IIT Flyover Intersection.