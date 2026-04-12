The Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma on Saturday conducted an inspection of key stretches around south Delhi to review waterlogging preparedness across vulnerable points. PWD minister inspects key waterlogging prone stretches ahead of monsoon

With monsoon approaching, the inspection was carried out under the “Government on Wheels” initiative. Verma was accompanied by senior officials from multiple departments and travelled along major corridors including Moolchand crossing, AIIMS crossing, Chattarpur Metro stretch, Nelson Mandela Marg, Munirka flyover, Vivekanand Marg and BJ Marg, besides several underpasses identified as monsoon pressure points.

During the inspection, he assessed the progress of desilting, drainage systems and road conditions of multiple locations. Officials flagged instances of incomplete cleaning and potential choke points, prompting directions for time-bound corrective action.

“When you come to these locations yourself, the situation becomes clear. You can see what has improved, where work is slow, and what could turn into a problem once heavy rain begins,” Verma said.

Special focus was on low-lying areas and underpasses, where brief spells of heavy rain often lead to water accumulation and traffic disruption. The minister instructed officials to ensure these stretches remain fully operational during peak rainfall.

The presence of multiple departments enabled on-the-spot coordination, helping address overlaps related to drainage, road maintenance and execution responsibilities.

“These are not small issues. A partially cleaned drain or a blocked outlet is enough to disrupt an entire stretch,” Verma said, adding that the focus remains on identifying and fixing weak points before the onset of heavy rains.

Officials said consistency in execution and timely completion of works will be critical in the coming weeks.