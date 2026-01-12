Rape accused fugitive arrested in Delhi after five years on the run

A 34-year-old fugitive, who was wanted for five years in a rape and criminal intimidation case, was arrested from north Delhi’s Nangloi on Saturday, police said. Police said he was arrested days after fleeing a Haridwar raid; associates earlier attacked a police team in Haryana’s Sonepat. (File photo)

The case was filed on March 7, 2021, by a woman who worked at a government-run Mohalla Clinic in north Delhi’s Ranhola. According to police, she had visited Sumit Mishra’s shop to fill up a form for a Civil Defence job. As she shared her contact details for filling up the forms, Mishra noted her mobile number and contacted her on the pretext of providing documents.

“The man befriended her over the time. During one of their meetings, he allegedly spiked the woman’s water, raped her, and impregnated her. Mishra also allegedly shot her objectionable videos and shared them with her father and brother. Based on her complaint, a case was registered under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the now scrapped Indian Penal Code (IPC),” deputy commissioner of police (crime) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, said.

The woman also told police that Mishra hid his previous marriage and two children and married her. When the woman learnt about his previous marriage and children and confronted him, he began threatening her with the videos.

The case was taken up and on July 2 that year, a Delhi court declared Mishra a proclaimed offender as he was on the run.

In the duration when he was evading law, Mishra moved across Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, working in a hatchery and as a waiter in hotels, frequently changing profiles to conceal his identity. In 2022, a police team raided his hideout in Haryana’s Sonepat, when his associates attacked the personnel, eventually helping him to flee from the spot. A separate case was registered at the Baroda police station in connection with the attack, DCP Yadav said.

After fleeing from a raid in Haridwar on Friday last week, Mishra was finally arrested from north Delhi on Saturday.