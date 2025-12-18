A 23-year-old man was allegedly beaten by three to four men at a traffic signal near a mall in Vasant Kunj after his car brushed against another vehicle on December 4, police said on Wednesday, adding that a case was registered in the matter on December 12. No arrests have been made so far, they said. Road rage: Driver assaulted with bat by 4 after car brushes vehicle in Vasant Kunj

A police officer aware of the matter said the victim has been identified as Sagar Singh, a resident of Shanti Kunj in Vasant Kunj, where he lives with his family.

In his complaint, Singh said that around 7pm on December 4, he was on his way to a gym located inside a mall in Vasant Kunj when a car hit his vehicle from behind while he was waiting at a traffic signal. “He stepped out and spoke to the driver of the other car about the collision, after which he returned to his vehicle and sat inside,” the officer said.

However, three to four people who were in the other car allegedly stepped out and assaulted Singh using a baseball bat and bricks lying nearby. “They also damaged the front and rear mirrors of his car. Fearing for his life, Singh managed to flee, but the men chased him for some distance before fleeing,” the officer said.

Singh then contacted his family, who took him to a city hospital for treatment, and police were informed. However, he allegedly did not submit a written complaint at the time.

He later filed a complaint, following which a case was registered on December 12 at Vasant Kunj South police station. “During the probe, CCTV footage from a church near the spot was recovered, which captured the sequence of events. Photographs of the accused were obtained and efforts are on to trace them,” the officer said.

Police said further investigation in the case is underway.