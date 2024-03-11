Amit Shah slams AAP- Congress alliance in Delhi for Lok Sabha polls

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday slammed the alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come back to power, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win more than 400 seats in the elections. Home minister Amit Shah is felicitated by LG VK Saxena at the event in Dwarka on Monday. (ANI)

Shah made the remarks at an event in Dwarka, where he inaugurated cooking gas supply lines for 41 villages in the Capital.

In response, the AAP accused the BJP of becoming an obstacle for the betterment of Delhi. The Congress did not comment on Shah’s remarks.

The AAP and the Congress have formed a pre-poll alliance for Delhi, Gujarat, Goa, Chandigarh, and Haryana. In Delhi, the AAP is contesting on four of the seven Lok Sabha seats, while the Congress will contest the polls on the remaining three constituencies.

The BJP currently holds all seven seats in the Capital.

Speaking in Dwarka, Shah questioned the AAP’s claims of honest politics, pointing to the incarceration of former deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22, as well as other alleged scams in which AAP leaders are accused.

“It has happened for the first time in the country that an education minister of a state has gone to jail for a liquor scam... Manish Sisodia is in jail, Sanjay Singh is also in jail, and (chief minister) Arvind Kejriwal does not appear for questioning… They say that they are honest. But he has joined forces with the Congress for the elections… Regardless of the alliance, Modi will return with over 400 seats, Modi is going to become the Prime Minister again… The people are with Modi because, in these ten years, he has made the country prosper and made it secure. He has eliminated terrorism and Naxalism,” the minister said.

“Modi does whatever he promises while Kejriwal never did what he promised. He (Kejriwal) used to say that he would never join politics, but he formed a political party and became a chief minister three times. He contested all the elections against the corruption of the Congress, but now has joined forces with the Congress to fight Modi,” Shah added.

At the event, Shah inaugurated the commencement of PNG facilities at 41 villages, along with various development projects in 178 villages with an outlay of ₹383 crore under the Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan, a development initiative which seeks to enhance quality of life of the villagers by identifying and addressing gaps in infrastructure and civic amenities, and fostering active community participation in decision making processes.

Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena were also present at the function.

Elaborating on the work done by the Modi government, the minister said: “Modi abolished Article 370. Many people used to say it was impossible. No one imagined that we would be able to see the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. Despite 500 years of struggle and numerous sacrifices, the Ram temple could not be built, but Modi constructed the temple and also provided houses to 30 million poor families… Modi has fulfilled all the agendas on the BJP manifesto and has created an atmosphere of new enthusiasm and hope in the country. By 2047, India will become a fully developed country and become a world leader.”

The AAP, in an official statement issued later in the day, said that the people of Delhi have shown their preference for Kejriwal in the MCD elections.

“On one hand you have the Aam Aadmi party fighting on people centric issues and on the other is the BJP creating hurdles & becoming an obstacle in any scheme we bring for the betterment of the people of Delhi. The people of Delhi have shown their preference thrice in the Vidhan Sabha elections and in the recently held MCD elections, where they voted against the 15 years of misrule of the BJP... The people of Delhi have shown their repeated preference for an honest government and will ensure the ouster of the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” the statement said.