Sirsa sets three-month deadline for new biomedical waste plants

The Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to fast-track the tendering process for setting up two new common biomedical waste treatment and disposal facilities (CBWTFs). Biomedical waste dumped along the banks of river Yamuna. Officials said the city’s healthcare facilities generate about 40 metric tonnes of biomedical waste daily. (HT Archive)

The minister set a three-month deadline for completing the entire tendering process, including finalising the tender calendar, pre-bid submissions, evaluations and issuing letters of award. The proposed modern facilities will cater to two regions: one covering East, North East and Shahdara, and the other serving West, South West and Central Delhi. Officials said the city’s healthcare facilities generate about 40 metric tonnes of biomedical waste daily.

“This is about execution with discipline. We are choosing long-term solutions with clear timelines so that people see measurable, visible improvements in biomedical waste handling across the city,” Sirsa said.

Daily progress dashboards will be submitted to the minister’s office, tracking tender stages, land readiness, statutory clearances, operator mobilisation and commissioning plans to ensure there is no service gap as the Nilothi unit is phased out.

The National Productivity Council (NPC) has been tasked with ensuring transparent and timely execution of the new plants. The plan to establish additional facilities was first announced after the minister noted that existing plants were inadequate to manage the city’s biomedical waste load. A detailed feasibility study on land, technology, logistics and capacity concluded that the Nilothi plant needs to be replaced with two modern facilities, officials said.