Teach a lesson to anti-national elements, Gupta urges citizens

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday called on people to stand united against “anti-national elements” and teach them a lesson, saying the country’s progress depended on collective efforts to uphold the ideals of truth, righteousness and justice. Addressing Vijayadashami celebrations in Dwarka’s Sector 10, Gupta urged people to rise above hatred and work towards a brighter future for the country. She said the festival was not merely a commemoration of the victory against evil forces, but also an opportunity for people to introspect and resolve to eliminate the evils prevalent in society. (HT)

She said the festival was not merely a commemoration of the victory against evil forces, but also an opportunity for people to introspect and resolve to eliminate the evils prevalent in society.

“Truth always triumphs over falsehood, righteousness over unrighteousness, and justice over injustice,” she said, adding that the festival had inspired generations with its enduring message of the victory of good over evil.

The chief minister said Lord Ram was not just a deity to be worshipped but also an ideal to be followed in daily life. She urged people to imbibe his values in their conduct and fulfilment of their duties.

Listing the challenges facing society, Gupta said arrogance, anger, jealousy, corruption, addiction, crime, discrimination, atrocities against women and hatred continued to pose serious concerns. These could be addressed only when individuals recognised and overcame such evils in their own lives, she said.

The chief minister urged people to “light the lamp of love” and work collectively for a brighter future.