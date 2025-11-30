Three ex-delivery agents held for 5 lakh robbery in Shadipur

Three men — former delivery agents — have been arrested for allegedly robbing ₹5 lakh from a collection rider last month in west Delhi’s Shadipur. Police recovered cash, a Duke bike and an iPhone bought using stolen money; CCTV and informers helped track the suspects across Uttar Pradesh. (File photo)

According to police, the accused Ram Avtar, 24; Sikander, 25; and Veeru Sonkar, 20 previously worked in quick-commerce delivery platforms where the victim is currently employed. A current employee had tipped off the accused about the movement of the victim and the cash he was carrying.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Nidhin Valsan said the incident took place on October 22 when the man allegedly collected ₹5 lakh from multiple outlets and was intercepted opposite Satya Park in Shadipur by three men on a motorcycle. They snatched the money from him and fled Delhi.

Investigators found that the motorcycle used in the robbery was stolen. CCTV footage helped establish the suspects’ movements, after which informers suggested they might be linked to a group of delivery workers from Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda. Police said the men had taken up delivery work in the area and left abruptly after the incident.

They were nabbed from Gonda and ₹1.37 lakh was recovered from Ram Avtar, a KTM bike was seized from Veeru and an iPhone, both bought from the stolen money. Further, Sikander had deposited ₹1.53 lakh into his bank account, which has been frozen, police said.

During questioning, the accused claimed that Manoj - an employee at a Patel Nagar outlet - had tipped off the victim’s details. Manoj is currently on the run.

Police said the trio also confessed to involvement in two earlier snatching cases registered at Ranjit Nagar. Further investigation is underway, they said.