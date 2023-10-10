Two killed, another injured in alleged gang war in northwest Delhi; 2 FIRs filed

In a suspected case of gang war, two persons from one group were killed while another man from a separate group was injured after the two groups clashed and resorted to firing and stone pelting in northwest Delhi’s Jailorwala Bagh near Ashok Vihar late on Monday evening, police said adding that at least five rounds were exchanged between them. Two separate cases were registered at the Ashok Vihar police station. (Representative file image)

According to preliminary probe, an ongoing rivalry between the two groups, both led by people having criminal backgrounds, over taking control illegal betting business led to the violence that triggered panic among locals in the residential neighbourhood, police officers aware of the incident said on Tuesday.

“Two men identified as Sahil alias Raghu and Ajay Bhura died in the clash while another man named Ravi Kant was injured. Dabloo is undergoing treatment at a hospital,” said deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Jitendra Kumar Meena.

Two separate cases were registered at the Ashok Vihar police station and two separate teams are probing the cases, said a senior police officer on the condition of anonymity.

Around 7pm, at least three men, including Bhura and Raghu, arrived at Jailorwala Bagh area in an SUV. They were allegedly carrying firearms and sharp weapons. They walked to a lane where they found their rival gang member Dabloo and allegedly fired two bullets at him. One bullet hit Dabloo after which he raised an alarm. The alleged attackers tried to flee from the spot. However, Dabloo’s supporters allegedly retaliated and resorted to firing, stabbing and stone pelting.

“Raghu and Bhura suffered bullet injuries and were stabbed by the alleged gathering. While Dabloo was rushed to a nearby hospital, Raghu and Bhura remained unconscious until local police arrived. The two had died by the time they were admitted to the hospital,” said the officer.

The police said they were trying to locate the person who was accompanying Raghu and Bhura to Jailorwala Bagh in the car.

According to the officer, the two groups were in a rivalry for the past some years and often involved in fighting with each other, primarily over the issue of establishing their dominance in the illegal activities such as betting in the neighbourhoods around Ashok Vihar.

“It has been learnt that a few days ago, Raghu and Bhura had come to Dabloo’s area and openly extended life threats to him and his gang members. Further investigations into the two cases are on,” added the officer.

