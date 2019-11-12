Delhi Police wait for post-mortem report in Tihar jail death

cities

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 21:58 IST

New Delhi:

Delhi Police on Tuesday said they were waiting for the postmortem reports of discharged army Captain Mukesh Chopra to ascertain if he allegedly jumped to his death in Tihar jail or was murdered.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (west) Sameer Sharma said a magisterial probe into the incident was underway. “We will register an FIR to probe it only if the post mortem raises suspicion over his death,” Sharma said.

Chopra, 64, died on November 7 after allegedly falling off the first floor of a building inside the jail, a day after he was sent to judicial custody in connection with a theft case.

Assistant inspector general of Tihar jail Rajkumar said that on November 7, Chopra, while heading to an office near the prison control room, jumped from the stairs leading to the first floor and succumbed to his injuries. “He was lodged in jail number 8,” he said.

Delhi Police said Chopra was arrested on November 2 after he was allegedly caught red-handed stealing nine books from a library at Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya said they received a complaint from Army officials and registered a case under IPC section 380 (theft in dwelling house) and section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) against Chopra.

“He was taken into custody and was jointly interrogated by the Intelligence Bureau, Military Intelligence and Delhi Police’s special cell. He was arrested and on November 6 sent to judicial custody,” Arya said.

A police officer, who did not wish to be identified, however, said none of the books recovered from Chopra were found to be classified. Asked if the police were probing Chopra’s role into espionage, the officer said, “Since the joint interrogation report is not shared with local police, we are not in a position to comment on that.”