Destination address must when filling railway reservation forms

Destination address must when filling railway reservation forms

The step has been taken for contact tracing of Covid-19 patients

cities Updated: Jul 28, 2020 22:24 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Passengers will now have to give details of their destination including the PIN code of the area while filling the reservation form. The Ferozepur division of the Northern Railway has introduced new reservation forms at reservation centers at railway stations, with additional columns.

The step has been taken for contact tracing of Covid-19 patients.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr DCM) Chetan Taneja said that the step will help in contact tracing of Covid-19 patients. He added that if any passenger tests positive for Covid-19, the railway would have their travel history.

He said that the railway would inform passengers, who travelled with positive patients and they would also alert the authorities with the address where they had travelled. The PIN code would help them in finding a specific area.

He added that some changes have been made in online reservations also.

