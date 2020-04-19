Devotees stranded in Indore return home

cities

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 20:07 IST

Around 80 devotees from Punjab who were stranded in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, amid the lockdown have returned home.

Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh said, “On their journey back home from Shri Hazur Sahib gurdwara in Nanded, Maharashtra, around 80 devotees who hailed from Fatehgarh Sahib constituency got stuck near Indore.” The administration had made arrangements for their stay at different places.

“These devotees comprised of children, women, some patients, and senior citizens, who were facing problems for the last few days,” he said.

Singh has appealed to the residents of Punjab, stuck anywhere in the country due to the lockdown to contact the Punjab government so that efforts can be made for their return. He also urged the residents to stay indoors and follow all the directions issued by the government.