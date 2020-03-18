e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Drivers refuse to take breathalyzer test over virus scare

Drivers refuse to take breathalyzer test over virus scare

cities Updated: Mar 18, 2020 23:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Just when the Delhi government had notified the amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act, easing months of work where all traffic tickets in the city had to be referred to court, a new problem has cropped up. The panic around the new coronavirus (Covid-19) infection has got drivers running away from breathalyzer tests, which ascertains if they the driver is drunk or not.

Traffic officials managing drink driving pickets said many drivers expressed apprehensions in using the breathalyzers despite assurances of mouth pieces being changed for every new driver.

“Many drivers just refuse to take the breathalyzer test. Since it is an outbreak, we cannot really force them either,” said a traffic constable, who did not wish to be identified.

The traffic police is yet to release any official notification on how drink driving offences will be dealt with under the current health scare.

Joint commissioner of police (traffic) Narendra Singh Bundela said the department has ordered additional stock of mouth pieces to ensure that the virus is not transmitted through drink driving tests.

“Earlier also a mouth piece was thrown away after it was used by one person, but under the present circumstances we are being extra careful. We are also ensuring masks and protective gear for our own staff so that they are not at risk while interacting with the people while on duty,” Bundela said.

top news
Suspected coronavirus patient jumps to death from hospital building
Suspected coronavirus patient jumps to death from hospital building
PM Modi to address the nation today on measures to combat coronavirus
PM Modi to address the nation today on measures to combat coronavirus
Coronavirus Update: Govt asks for rescheduling CBSE examinations after March
Coronavirus Update: Govt asks for rescheduling CBSE examinations after March
Harley-Davidson to sell bikes to India’s bravehearts via CSD route
Harley-Davidson to sell bikes to India’s bravehearts via CSD route
No Pakistan batsman can play for teams like Australia, India: Miandad
No Pakistan batsman can play for teams like Australia, India: Miandad
How Kerala is battling Covid-19, writes Pinarayi Vijayan
How Kerala is battling Covid-19, writes Pinarayi Vijayan
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
Coronavirus | PM Modi’s speech, Goa ‘hoax’, India vaccine plan: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | PM Modi’s speech, Goa ‘hoax’, India vaccine plan: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities