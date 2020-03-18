Drivers refuse to take breathalyzer test over virus scare

cities

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 23:16 IST

New Delhi: Just when the Delhi government had notified the amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act, easing months of work where all traffic tickets in the city had to be referred to court, a new problem has cropped up. The panic around the new coronavirus (Covid-19) infection has got drivers running away from breathalyzer tests, which ascertains if they the driver is drunk or not.

Traffic officials managing drink driving pickets said many drivers expressed apprehensions in using the breathalyzers despite assurances of mouth pieces being changed for every new driver.

“Many drivers just refuse to take the breathalyzer test. Since it is an outbreak, we cannot really force them either,” said a traffic constable, who did not wish to be identified.

The traffic police is yet to release any official notification on how drink driving offences will be dealt with under the current health scare.

Joint commissioner of police (traffic) Narendra Singh Bundela said the department has ordered additional stock of mouth pieces to ensure that the virus is not transmitted through drink driving tests.

“Earlier also a mouth piece was thrown away after it was used by one person, but under the present circumstances we are being extra careful. We are also ensuring masks and protective gear for our own staff so that they are not at risk while interacting with the people while on duty,” Bundela said.