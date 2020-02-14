Faridkot RTA booked for issuing back-dated licence

cities

Feb 14, 2020

Sangrur Four months after Rajinder Singh, of Kanakwal Bhanguan village of Sangrur district, lodged a police complaint alleging that back-dated licences were being issued from Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office, Faridkot, police have added the name of secretary of the office, Hardeep Singh and assistant transport officer, Gurnam Singh to the First Information Report (FIR).

Bahadur Singh Wala Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) is probing the matter. After the complaint was received on October 21, 2019, a tout Ajay Kumar, alias Bittu of Badrukhan, who is accused of taking ₹50,000 for making the back-dated licence, was arrested.

Rajinder approached the police only because the licence he received was issued from the Faridkot RTA office and not the Sangrur RTA under the jurisdiction of which he resided. The First Information Report (FIR) in the case states that this happened even as he had submitted a copy of his Aadhaar card and applied to the Sangrur office.

The FIR also notes that Rajinder wanted a licence in back-date as his bike had hit a car on June 16, 2015, near Dharamgarh village and the document (the licence) would have helped him settle the case. Sangrur SSP Sandeep Garg told HT, “We have booked Hardeep Singh and Gurnam Singh along with other staff of the RTA office. No arrests have been made.” The SSP added, “The accused forged entries and issued licences; even online licences were forged.”

A case was registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy). “Some senior officials of RTA office, Faridkot, have been booked under the same sections added in the earlier FIR. Investigation is still on,” said DSP (investigation) Mohit Kumar Agarwal.

We have booked Faridkot RTA secretary Hardeep Singh and ATO Gurnam Singh along with other staff of that office. They forged entries and issued licences.

Sandeep Garg, Sangrur SSP