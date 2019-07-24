Five booked for dowry death in Greater Noida

Five persons were booked by the Sector Beta 2 police on Tuesday for allegedly killing a 25-year-old woman in Nat Madhaiya village. The woman, identified by her first name Neha, was rushed to a private hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

According to the police, Neha, who belonged to Sameen Nagar in Bulandshahr, had married one Sanjay Singh in 2015. Neha’s father Ram Charan Singh said he received a call from Sanjay’s neighbour informing him about Neha’s death.

Ram Charan alleged that Neha was routinely tortured by her husband and in-laws for dowry. “Neha feared that she would be killed by her in-laws. Two days ago, she told me over the phone that her in-laws were pressuring her for ₹5 lakh in dowry and a car,” he said.

Ram Charan said he called Sanjay and his father and requested them to resolve the issue amicably. “I had planned to bring Neha home in a few days. However, Sanjay and his family members strangled her to death before we visited Noida,” Ram Charan said.

Neha’s brother Sunder said the family had spent around ₹7 lakh on the wedding and given her in-laws gifts and valuables. “But her in-laws were not happy and they demanded more money,” he said.

Ajay Kumar, station house officer, Beta 2 police station, said, “An FIR has been lodged against Sanjay, his brother Sheelu, Sheelu’s wife Pinki, and their parents Chaman Singh and Lalee, under sections 304-B (mysterious death of a married woman within seven years of her marriage), Section 498-A (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Dowry Act,” he said.

Kumar said prima facie, the woman died of strangulation. “Her husband and in-laws are on the run. The door of their house was locked from outside. We have launched an investigation into the matter,” said Kumar.

