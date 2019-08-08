Girl molested in classroom, teacher caught on camera, booked in Uttar Pradesh

lucknow

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:16 IST

A school teacher of St Joseph’s School in Sahjanwa was booked and later arrested on Thursday for molesting a girl student on Wednesday in packed classroom and in view of the CCTV camera installed in class, police said. The incident triggered outage from parents and locals who created a ruckus on the school premises, seeking action against the absconding teacher, Shazi MC, 48, who was arrested later.

Meanwhile, basic shiksha adhikari (BSA) Bhupendra Singh has initiated proceedings to cancel the recognition of the CBSE-affiliated school. The school which was recognised to hold classes till Class VIII was found to be running classes up to Class X.

Footage from CCTV camera showed Shazi MC, 48, a native of Kerala, delivering a lecture and touching the Class VIII girl deliberately as he passed by the 13-year-old’s bench.

The police action came on Thursday, when the girl reported the matter to her parents, who filed a complaint with the police. The victim told the police that the accused had touched her with a bad intention even in past and she had tried to change her seat, but the teacher scolded her and asked her to sit on same corner bench.

Following the allegation, a few more girl students accused the teacher of behaving in same manner and touching them in an inappropriate way.

When the reporter tried to contact the school, the management refused to talk on the issue.

SSP Sunil Gupta said, “Based on the complaint made by the family of the girl, the accused has been booked under section 354 B (any man who assaults or uses criminal force to any woman or abets such act with the intention of disrobing or compelling her to be naked) and section 9 and 10 (aggravated sexual assault) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO). Investigation is on and the guilty will not be spared.”

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 19:16 IST