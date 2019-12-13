Girl student molested inside SPPU campus 

cities

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 21:40 IST

Pune: The issue of women safety at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) was brought into the spotlight after a girl student was allegedly molested at the campus on Friday evening.

According to a varsity official, the incident happened near the SPPU post office at 7.30 pm when a person tried to eve-tease and molest a girl student. A nearby police security guard chased the molester and nabbed him.

Suresh Bhosale, chief security officer of SPPU said, “A girl student was walking on the SPPU post office road when the accused stopped him and tried to molest her. The victim shouted and hearing her screams, a nearby security guard ran for help and started chasing the person. He also called for additional backup and immediately 8 to 10 security guards rushed to the spot. As the person was hiding in the area, the guards with the help of search lights spotted him hiding inside the Elisen Garden area. On been found, he started running and guards nabbed him after a chase. The accused has been handed over to the Chatuhshrungi police station and a police complaint will be lodged against him.”