22 Haryana sarpanches honoured for sanitation work at state-level event

At a state-level event in Palwal’s Gadpuri village on Saturday, sarpanches from 22 districts were honoured for outstanding work in sanitation under the Seva Pakhwada and Swachhata Hi Seva campaign. Haryana panchayat and development minister Krishan Lal Panwar, who presented the awards, said cleanliness was a collective responsibility and urged panchayats to emulate successful models such as Gurugram’s Daulatabad, recognised for innovative waste management. The event also featured book releases, a health camp, tree plantation under Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, and a symbolic cleanliness drive in Palwal’s Gadpuri village. (DIPRO Panipat)

Villages recognised included Daulatabad in Gurugram district, cited for innovative efforts in waste management. Panwar urged other panchayats to take inspiration from such models and reaffirmed Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s commitment to making cleanliness a state-wide movement. “Together, we must make Haryana number one in sanitation,” he said, adding that nearly 750 villages have already joined the campaign.

Panwar emphasised promoting “waste to wealth” initiatives, using garbage and cow dung for productive purposes like biogas production. He said over 100 gaushalas had been identified for setting up biogas plants. He also announced that 2,200 ponds filled with silt will be rejuvenated and beautified into parks in the first phase.

Highlighting welfare measures for sanitation workers, Panwar said families of sanitation staff receive ₹5 lakh in case of death on duty and ₹30 lakh in cases of sewer cleaning fatalities. “Safai mitras deserve respect and dignity. They are the backbone of our cleanliness drive,” he added.

Looking ahead, Panwar said villages will get e-libraries, women’s cultural centres, indoor gyms, paved lanes, and solar streetlights. Funds will not be a constraint, he assured, with ₹25 lakh directly transferred to panchayats lacking gram sachivalayas.

Panwar also released two books—Badlav Humse Shuru Hota Hai and Khad Ki Kahani Gaon Ki Jubani—and urged people to support the Vocal for Local movement. The programme ended with a health camp, tree plantation under Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, and a symbolic cleanliness drive.

The event was attended by senior officials including rural development director Rahul Narwal, deputy commissioner (PALWAL) Dr Harish Kumar Vashisth, and local representatives.