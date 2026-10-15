7.2 kg of illegally stored firecrackers seized from F’bad godown, 1 arrested
At least 7,270 kilograms of illegally stored firecrackers were seized from a godown on Purana Kheri Road in Faridabad on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday
At least 7,270 kilograms of illegally stored firecrackers were seized from a godown on Purana Kheri Road in Faridabad on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.
During the raid, police arrested 41-year-old Hemant Wadhwa, a resident of Saiyedwada in Old Faridabad, for illegally storing the seized firecrackers.
According to investigators, the crime branch received information about firecrackers being stored illegally and conducted a raid at the godown.
Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said that the raid was a part of the police’s ongoing drive to curb the illegal storage and sale of firecrackers ahead of the festive season and Diwali.
“The team searched the godown in Wadhwa’s presence and found large quantities of firecrackers stored in two rooms. The entire stock was found to be above seven metric tonnes,” he said.
Yadav said that during interrogation, Wadhwa told police that he had rented the godown and previously held a licence to sell firecrackers.
“However, the validity of the licence expired in 2025, and he continued procuring firecrackers from some suppliers in Jhajjar, Rohtak and stored them at the premises,” Yadav said.
According to police, certified green crackers are allowed for use in Delhi-NCR as per directions issued by the Supreme Court.
An FIR was registered against Wadhwa under sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 223 (a) (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosives Act at BPTP police station on Tuesday.
Last week, police seized 4,310 kilograms of potassium nitrate and 600 kilograms of sulphur from a house in Faridabad’s Ballabgarh and arrested two people.
Meanwhile, in a separate case, the police arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly manufacturing firecrackers illegally and storing explosive materials at his house in Inayatpur village in Palwal on Monday night.
The anti-narcotics cell received input and seized 768 packets of firecrackers, 50 kg of oxidising salt, 821 kilograms of coal, 10 kg of potassium and 15 kg of aluminium powder from the premises.
The accused, identified as Mohammad Arshad, was allegedly manufacturing and supplying firecrackers to areas in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh without a licence. An FIR was registered against him under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosives Act at Hasanpur police station.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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