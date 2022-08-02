DTCP recommends FIR against developers of illegal colony, 160 acres cleared in July

Gurugram: The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Monday said recommended that an FIR be registered against three persons for allegedly developing an illegal colony in Silani village in Sohna. The department also said that more FIRs will be registered against violators this month.

Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement, said, “We had given notices to these persons but they continued the violations. We have decided to get FIRs registered against such violators for duping gullible homebuyers,” Madholia said.

The enforcement department, he said, has written to the city police department to take action against the developers of the illegal colony because they had no permission to develop such a project from the competent authority.

According to the department, in July, its enforcement wing carried out 12 demolition drives in which illegal colonies under construction on almost 160 acres were demolished. The enforcement wing also carried out four sealing drives in which illegal residential units in Palam Vihar and illegal constructions and commercial establishments in DLF phase three were sealed.

“We have taken action against encroachments in markets of private colonies such as Palam Vihar, DLF phase one and phase three, where shopkeepers had covered common areas and pathways illegally,” Madholia said.

Madholia added that despite resistance from locals in U block of DLF phase three, the department sealed over 100 shops that were being operated illegally in the residential area on Saturday.

Overall, the department has carried out demolition drives in 25 colonies in July, during which 412 plinths, 65 boundary walls, 49 under-construction structures, 25 offices of property dealers, 26 shops and a 5km road network were demolished. It also sealed 280 commercial establishments in DLF phase three, officials said.