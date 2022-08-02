DTCP recommends FIR against developers of illegal colony, 160 acres cleared in July
Gurugram: The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Monday said recommended that an FIR be registered against three persons for allegedly developing an illegal colony in Silani village in Sohna. The department also said that more FIRs will be registered against violators this month.
Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement, said, “We had given notices to these persons but they continued the violations. We have decided to get FIRs registered against such violators for duping gullible homebuyers,” Madholia said.
The enforcement department, he said, has written to the city police department to take action against the developers of the illegal colony because they had no permission to develop such a project from the competent authority.
According to the department, in July, its enforcement wing carried out 12 demolition drives in which illegal colonies under construction on almost 160 acres were demolished. The enforcement wing also carried out four sealing drives in which illegal residential units in Palam Vihar and illegal constructions and commercial establishments in DLF phase three were sealed.
“We have taken action against encroachments in markets of private colonies such as Palam Vihar, DLF phase one and phase three, where shopkeepers had covered common areas and pathways illegally,” Madholia said.
Madholia added that despite resistance from locals in U block of DLF phase three, the department sealed over 100 shops that were being operated illegally in the residential area on Saturday.
Overall, the department has carried out demolition drives in 25 colonies in July, during which 412 plinths, 65 boundary walls, 49 under-construction structures, 25 offices of property dealers, 26 shops and a 5km road network were demolished. It also sealed 280 commercial establishments in DLF phase three, officials said.
Gurugram resident claims his Noida house ‘grabbed’; tenant says case in court
A top corporate professional working with a leading home appliances brand has accused the tenant of forcibly occupying his property in Noida even after expiration of the lease agreement. The latter claims that the case is sub-judice and has accused the corporate boss of threatening him. Mathur has alleged that the tenant filed a fake case on the day his lease deed has expired. Hindustan Times reached to the other side for their response.
With liquor shops shut in Delhi, sales in Gurugram up by 33%: Excise dept
Gurugram: The sale of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) and imported foreign liquor has gone up by nearly 33% in GuGurugram (east)ue to several stores being shut or running without adequate stocks in the neighbouring Delhi in the wake of uncertainties over the continuance of a revised excise policy, senior excise department officials said on Monday.
Three of a gang held for duping and extorting money from over 3,000 victims
Gurugram: Police on Sunday arrested three men from Rajasthan's Bharatpur area for allegedly duping at least 3,000 people across the country on the pretext of delivering liquor home via advertisements on social networking websites, updating their know your customer (KYC) forms online as well as extorting them for money by threatening to upload their compromising videos.
Gurugram cop bags three medals at World Police and Fire Games
Gurugram: Joint commissioner of Gurugram Police Kulvinder Singh bagged three medals in golf at the recently held World Police and Fire Games 2022 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Singh won a silver medal in an individual competition, and gold and silver medals with his teammate, deputy inspector general, Border Security Force, Pushpender Singh Rathore. Singh is one of two persons from Gurugram to bag a medal in this year's games. Since then, the games are held biennially.
NHAI repairs cracks on Shikohpur flyover
Gururgam: The National Highways Authority of India on Monday said that it has repaired cracks on the flyover at Shikohpur crossing on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. “The damaged area is around one foot by one and a half feet and has been repaired. The repaired area has been barricaded to strengthen it. We will ascertain the reasons behind this damage and act accordingly,” said Ajay Arya, project director, NHAI, Jaipur.
