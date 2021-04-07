IND USA
A picture of the site where fire broke out on Wednesday evening.(ANI)
gurugram news

Fire at hardware shop in Gurugram, no casualty reported

The firefighting operation is currently underway at the site, according to news agency ANI.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 08:33 PM IST

A fire broke out at a hardware shop in Haryana's Gurugram, near Delhi, on Wednesday evening, news agency ANI reported. No casualty has been reported so far.

More details are awaited.

Topics
fire in haryana gurugram fire
Close
