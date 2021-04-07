Fire at hardware shop in Gurugram, no casualty reported
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 08:33 PM IST
A fire broke out at a hardware shop in Haryana's Gurugram, near Delhi, on Wednesday evening, news agency ANI reported. No casualty has been reported so far.
The firefighting operation is currently underway at the site, according to ANI.
More details are awaited.
