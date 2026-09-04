Fire safety mock drill held at M3M Business Park in Sector 67A

A fire evacuation mock drill was conducted at the M3M Urbana Business Park corporate building in Sector 67A on Thursday, where at least a thousand employees from around 37 companies participated, building management officials said. Officials said the drill was conducted from 11.00 am to 11.30 am.

Officials said the drill was conducted from 11.00 am to 11.30 am.

Ravinder Kumar, building manager and DGM of Urbana Business Park, said Abante Integrated Management Services organised the mock drill to raise awareness among employees about emergency disaster response.

“Around 3,000 employees participated in the drill. Siren sounds blared across multiple floors of the high-rise buildings during a test run of the emergency alert system,” Kumar added.

Emergency responders conducted a demonstration session of firefighting equipment, including the use of fire extinguishers, alarm systems, and evacuation procedures. “The demonstration also highlighted the importance of staying calm and following designated escape routes during an emergency,” Kumar said.

Employees gathered in the common area outside towers A, B, and C after they heard the alarms. The runway was cleared for ambulances and fire brigades, and a simulation exercise carrying casualties and injured persons on stretchers was also conducted, officials said.

Fire safety experts said awareness sessions and quick-action response through the rescue, alarm, confine, and evacuate (RACE) model were showcased to inform employees of the steps to take during fire incidents and other emergencies.