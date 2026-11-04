GMDA plans overhaul of two key Old Gurugram roads to ease congestion

Two of Old Gurugram’s busiest arterial roads, which together carry around 80,000 vehicles daily and provide access to dozens of residential colonies, are set for an overhaul as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) moves to ease chronic congestion and improve connectivity to the railway station. The proposed redevelopment covers Old Railway Road from Rajiv Chowk to the railway station and New Railway Road from Mahavir Chowk to the Sector 4/7 intersection. (HT Photo)

The proposed redevelopment covers Old Railway Road from Rajiv Chowk to the railway station and New Railway Road from Mahavir Chowk to the Sector 4/7 intersection.

GMDA has initiated the process of appointing a consultant to prepare the designs and detailed project report (DPR) for both stretches within three months of the contract award, following which tenders will be invited for the redevelopment work.

The consultant will also conduct traffic surveys on both roads during the morning and evening peak hours to assess vehicular movement and identify congestion points.

“These two roads carry heavy vehicular and pedestrian traffic. The consultant will draw up a detailed plan for their redesign and upgrade,” a GMDA official said.

Old Railway Road and New Railway Road are key links between Old Gurugram and the Delhi-Jaipur highway, together handling around 80,000 vehicles daily. Heavy traffic during peak hours leads to severe congestion, with the journey from Rajiv Chowk to the railway station taking as long as 45–50 minutes, said commuters.

Officials said another major challenge is the large number of residential colonies along the two roads. Around 60 to 70 colonies have direct access to these arterial stretches, resulting in numerous intersections where traffic converges from multiple directions, slowing movement further.

GMDA is also exploring ways to improve connectivity between Gurugram railway station and Dwarka Expressway.

“We are also working to improve connectivity between the railway station and Dwarka Expressway. A joint visit was recently held to explore options,” the official said.

The proposed road redevelopment comes as Gurugram railway station itself is undergoing a ₹300-crore redevelopment project.