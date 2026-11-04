GMDA plans overhaul of two key Old Gurugram roads to ease congestion
Old Railway Road and New Railway Road are key links between Old Gurugram and the Delhi-Jaipur highway, together handling around 80,000 vehicles daily
Two of Old Gurugram’s busiest arterial roads, which together carry around 80,000 vehicles daily and provide access to dozens of residential colonies, are set for an overhaul as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) moves to ease chronic congestion and improve connectivity to the railway station.
The proposed redevelopment covers Old Railway Road from Rajiv Chowk to the railway station and New Railway Road from Mahavir Chowk to the Sector 4/7 intersection.
GMDA has initiated the process of appointing a consultant to prepare the designs and detailed project report (DPR) for both stretches within three months of the contract award, following which tenders will be invited for the redevelopment work.
The consultant will also conduct traffic surveys on both roads during the morning and evening peak hours to assess vehicular movement and identify congestion points.
“These two roads carry heavy vehicular and pedestrian traffic. The consultant will draw up a detailed plan for their redesign and upgrade,” a GMDA official said.
Old Railway Road and New Railway Road are key links between Old Gurugram and the Delhi-Jaipur highway, together handling around 80,000 vehicles daily. Heavy traffic during peak hours leads to severe congestion, with the journey from Rajiv Chowk to the railway station taking as long as 45–50 minutes, said commuters.
Officials said another major challenge is the large number of residential colonies along the two roads. Around 60 to 70 colonies have direct access to these arterial stretches, resulting in numerous intersections where traffic converges from multiple directions, slowing movement further.
GMDA is also exploring ways to improve connectivity between Gurugram railway station and Dwarka Expressway.
“We are also working to improve connectivity between the railway station and Dwarka Expressway. A joint visit was recently held to explore options,” the official said.
The proposed road redevelopment comes as Gurugram railway station itself is undergoing a ₹300-crore redevelopment project.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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