GMDA to fix missing sewer lines in sectors 81 to 87

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has prepared a ₹10-crore estimated plan to complete missing sewer lines at 16 locations across sectors 81 to 87, where around 1.6 km of pipeline could not be laid due to land unavailability, officials said on Sunday. The authority has also planned to clean sewer lines along three major roads in the city. (HT Archive)

“We have prepared an estimate to lay sewer lines. It has been decided that sewer lines would be laid on the main carriageways of roads if land is not available. Load bearing structures would be constructed for such stretches and manholes will be constructed using reinforced concrete to withstand the pressure from vehicular traffic,” said a senior GMDA official.

Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) had earlier laid sewer lines across Sectors 81 to 87, but around 1.5 km across 16 locations remained incomplete due to land acquisition disputes. The missing links have left the sewer network in these sectors non-functional for about 15 years, officials said.

Last year, Haryana principal adviser for urban development DS Dhesi directed that completed sewage networks in developing sectors be taken over by GMDA.

“A permanent solution will be implemented for the sewer line issues across sectors 81 to 87. The tender documents have been prepared and will be issued following approval from the chief executive officer,” said Hemant Yadav, chief engineer, GMDA

The authority has also planned to clean sewer lines along three major roads in the city. Sectors 49–50 will be cleaned at an estimated cost of ₹64 lakh and sectors 65–66 and 66–67 will be cleaned at an estimates cost of ₹80 lakh, officials said.