GMDA to fix missing sewer lines in sectors 81 to 87
GMDA plans ₹10 crore to complete 1.6 km of missing sewer lines at 16 sites in Gurugram sectors 81–87, restoring a network stalled for 15 years.
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has prepared a ₹10-crore estimated plan to complete missing sewer lines at 16 locations across sectors 81 to 87, where around 1.6 km of pipeline could not be laid due to land unavailability, officials said on Sunday.
“We have prepared an estimate to lay sewer lines. It has been decided that sewer lines would be laid on the main carriageways of roads if land is not available. Load bearing structures would be constructed for such stretches and manholes will be constructed using reinforced concrete to withstand the pressure from vehicular traffic,” said a senior GMDA official.
Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) had earlier laid sewer lines across Sectors 81 to 87, but around 1.5 km across 16 locations remained incomplete due to land acquisition disputes. The missing links have left the sewer network in these sectors non-functional for about 15 years, officials said.
Last year, Haryana principal adviser for urban development DS Dhesi directed that completed sewage networks in developing sectors be taken over by GMDA.
“A permanent solution will be implemented for the sewer line issues across sectors 81 to 87. The tender documents have been prepared and will be issued following approval from the chief executive officer,” said Hemant Yadav, chief engineer, GMDA
The authority has also planned to clean sewer lines along three major roads in the city. Sectors 49–50 will be cleaned at an estimated cost of ₹64 lakh and sectors 65–66 and 66–67 will be cleaned at an estimates cost of ₹80 lakh, officials said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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