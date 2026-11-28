Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.
Groom’s sister shot dead during celebratory firing at Bahadurgarh wedding
Police identified the suspect as Deepak, a resident of Asaudha village in Jhajjar. He fled following the incident, which took place in Kuber Colony around 10.30pm on Thursday
A 30-year-old woman was shot dead during celebratory firing at her brother’s wedding in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh on Thursday night, police said on Friday, adding that the suspect, a close friend of the groom, was absconding.
The deceased, Manisha, a resident of Rewari, had come to her parental home with her husband, Khushi Ram, and their two children to attend her brother Amandeep’s wedding.
Police identified the suspect as Deepak, a resident of Asaudha village in Jhajjar. He fled following the incident, which took place in Kuber Colony around 10.30pm on Thursday.
Investigators said Manisha and other family members were dancing as the groom completed the traditional ghudchadhi ceremony ahead of the wedding procession. Deepak allegedly fired several rounds in celebration, one of which hit Manisha in the head.
Her family rushed her to a nearby private hospital, from where she was referred to the civil hospital in Bahadurgarh.
“The family members rushed her there, but doctors declared her dead,” a senior police officer said, adding that hospital authorities alerted the police.
Assistant commissioners of police Ramesh Gulia and Pardeep Nain, along with other senior officers, reached the spot to investigate.
Sub-inspector Satyavir, station house officer of Sector 6 police station, said efforts were underway to arrest Deepak.
“Searches were carried out at Deepak’s residence, but he could not be found. It is yet unclear whether he fired from a countrymade or a licensed weapon. Further details will emerge after his arrest,” he said.
Based on Khushi Ram’s complaint, police registered a first information report (FIR) against Deepak under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Arms Act at Sector 6 police station on Friday.
“The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Friday,” Satyavir said, adding that the gunshot wound was likely to have caused instantaneous death.
Manisha is survived by her husband, a nine-year-old daughter and a nine-month-old son. Police said no criminal antecedents of the suspect had surfaced so far.
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