Gurugram DC orders safety upgrades at 21 accident prone spots
Deputy commissioner Uttam Singh on Friday directed officials to strengthen road safety measures at 21 identified accident black spots and other high-risk locations across Gurugram, including stretches along National Highway 48 and the Gurugram-Sohna highway
Deputy commissioner Uttam Singh on Friday directed officials to strengthen road safety measures at 21 identified accident black spots and other high-risk locations across Gurugram, including stretches along National Highway 48 and the Gurugram-Sohna highway.
Chairing the monthly meeting of the district road safety committee at the Mini Secretariat, Singh also directed officials to ensure that road signboards were not used to display advertisements. He warned of action against violators, stressing that signboards must be used only for their designated purpose.
The committee reviewed safety requirements at the 21 black spots and other accident-prone locations, including Siddheshwar Chowk, Basai village Chowk in Sector 9 and Atul Kataria Chowk. Officials were directed to ensure adequate road signs, markings, reflective studs and safe entry and exit arrangements.
Under the “Zero Fatality District” initiative, the committee also examined site-specific reports and proposed safety improvements at Jharsa Chowk, Atlas Chowk, Iffco Chowk, Sector 33, Khoh Manesar, Pachgaon Chowk, Shastri Nagar in Sector 105 and Gopalpur in Sector 10, among other locations.
The proposed interventions include speed-calming measures, streetlights, pedestrian pathways, road markings and other roadside safety features.
Reviewing enforcement against overloaded vehicles, officials from the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) said 160 challans were issued in September, followed by 194 between October 1 and 27. The committee called for stricter enforcement, citing the risks overloaded vehicles pose to other road users and road infrastructure.
Officials also informed the committee that 13,703 challans had been issued for drink-driving between January and August 2026. Traffic police recommended the suspension of 1,065 driving licences between October 1 and 28. Singh stressed the need for sustained enforcement against traffic violations.
The committee also reviewed the “Safe School Commute” initiative, under which a list of 398 schools across the district has been shared with road construction and maintenance agencies to facilitate safety improvements around school premises.
Officials discussed inspections of school buses and compliance with prescribed safety standards, including the installation of CCTV cameras, GPS devices, first-aid kits and emergency exits.
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) informed the committee of plans to develop safer pedestrian crossings at 17 intersections. The meeting also discussed a proposal to add 32 locations, including areas outside hospitals, identified by road safety teams.
Progress on other road safety projects was also reviewed, including the installation of railings and signboards along the Gurugram-Sohna road, pedestrian facilities near Manesar bus stand and Bilaspur Chowk, streetlights along the Gurugram-Faridabad road, and repairs and resurfacing at Atul Kataria Chowk and along Pataudi Road.
Singh directed the agencies concerned to complete the works within stipulated timelines and ensure regular maintenance of road safety infrastructure.
Badshahpur SDM Sanjeev Singhla, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram additional commissioner Ravinder Yadav, ACP (traffic) Satyapal Yadav, assistant district transport officer Harendra Veer, NHAI officials and representatives of other departments attended the meeting.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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