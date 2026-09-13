Gurugram mayor announces strict measures against stray cattle menace

Mayor Raj Rani Malhotra on Friday announced strict measures against the cattle menace in the city after ward councillors highlighted civic and public safety challenges posed by the issue, officials said on Saturday.

The issue came under scrutiny at the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) House meeting on Friday, with several councillors stressing the need for stricter enforcement and to prevent further violations.

The issue arose after 14 ad hoc committees for civic and infrastructure related matters were approved.

Ward councillor Naresh Kataria called for the formation of a dedicated committee to examine the growing stray cattle menace and the rising number of dairies in the city.

MCG officials said discussions are underway on the committee’s formation and the selection of its members. “If a committee is formed, a notification will be issued, following which 14 ad hoc committees will be constituted,” an MCG official said.

Earlier in August, HT reported the increasing stray cattle menace in the city, which is not only an eyesore but also poses a risk to commuters and causes traffic disruptions.

According to MCG officials, over 7,000 stray cattle are roaming the streets of Gurugram. HT had also reported that several stretches in Gurugram, including Ambedkar Chowk towards Sohna Road, Wazirabad, Sikanderpur, Sunset Boulevard, Khushboo Chowk, Maidawas Road, and several sectors in Old Gurugram, Old Railway Road, and Gurugram-Faridabad road, are among the areas where stray cattle are frequently spotted on roads.

Meanwhile, after HT’s report, MCG launched a campaign to make Gurugram stray-cattle-free by constituting four teams to catch stray cattle and send them to ‘gaushalas’ or cow shelters.

MCG on September 7 also announced that an agency has been tasked with capturing and transporting stray cattle across the six wards.

The civic body warned dairy operators and livestock owners against allowing their animals to roam freely on roads, lanes and other public spaces. Officials also shared that legal action will be taken against those who interrupt or interfere with the drive.