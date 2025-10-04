Gurugram: Minor rape victim shifted to hospital in Delhi; still critical

The eight-year-old girl who was raped after being lured by a 21-year-old man for ‘kanjak, was shifted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi from Gurugram civil hospital for better treatment, said police on Friday. Turan said that the suspect, a delivery boy, was taken on three-day police remand for detailed interrogation after production before a court on Friday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police officials, quoting doctors, said that her condition was stable but still serious and she may have to be kept under treatment for at least 10 days.

According to police, she had gone missing from her locality in Sector 83 between 1pm and 2pm on Wednesday soon after which the incident had taken place. The parents, after failing to find her, had approached the police by 9pm. After almost 20 hours of search, police found her lying in an unconscious and injured condition from a field, about seven kilometers away from her residence on Thursday.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the minor is in a state of severe trauma. “She was assaulted and slapped multiple times by the suspect when she had tried to raise an alarm during the crime,” he said, adding that she is still unable to speak anything. All necessary support is being provided to her and her family.

Turan said that the suspect, a delivery boy, was taken on three-day police remand for detailed interrogation after production before a court on Friday.

“In the course of investigation, it surfaced that the accused had deleted his internet browsing history before being caught on Thursday,” said Turan.

“His phone will be sent to a forensic laboratory for analysis to see if he had deleted data and chats too. Police will approach concerned firms if necessary to recover the deleted data,” he said.

Investigators said that the police team will also try to recreate the scene of crime with the help of the accused. They will also send the clothes worn by the suspects and the minor girl at the time of incident for forensic analysis.