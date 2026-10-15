Gurugram: Operation of 100 city buses remain suspended over payment dispute

With operations of 100 city buses suspended in Gurugram and Faridabad, the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) is planning to terminate its agreement with the concessionaire operating the buses, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday. Currently operations of the remaining 100 buses from the Sector 52 and Ballabgarh depots remain suspended.

GMCBL, a wing of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), operates a fleet of 150 buses in Gurugram and 50 in Faridabad.

A senior GMDA official said meetings were held between executives of TCRPL, the concessionaire, and officials of GMDA and GMCBL on Tuesday and Wednesday to resolve the issue of pending dues, but no conclusion was reached.

Currently, 100 buses operated by another concessionaire from the Sector 10 bus depot are running, while operations of the remaining 100 buses from the Sector 52 and Ballabgarh depots remain suspended.

TCRPL suspended operations of the 100 buses on October 7, seeking payment of pending dues estimated at around ₹15 crore, which have accumulated over the past six months.

An executive of TCRPL said on Wednesday that the company’s director held a detailed meeting with GMCBL CEO Vishwajit Chaudhary to resolve the issue, but it remained unresolved. “We are requesting the bus corporation to release some payments so that we can pay for CNG and salaries for around 600 staff. This would amount to around ₹3 crore. Despite detailed discussions, there has been no solution to the issue and the stalemate continues,” he said, adding that the company was facing a major funds crunch, which had led to the suspension of operations.

A senior GMDA official said the agreement could be terminated if the company failed to resume operations. “Discussions have been held with the legal department to take action and issue a notice to the concessionaire if the services are not resumed,” the official added.

Vishwajit Chaudhary, CEO of GMCBL, did not respond to messages or phone calls seeking comment.

A GMDA spokesperson said, “A notice has been issued to the operator over the recent irregular bus services. Discussions are underway to address operational hurdles and ensure efficient, reliable city bus services for Gurugram residents.”

On Monday, a GMDA spokesperson had said, “The matter has come to the notice of management and they are working to resume operations at the earliest. Till the operation is started, the buses are being inspected, retrofitted and refurbished so that public can have hindrance-free city bus services.”