One held for murder of Bajrang Dal man in Sohna

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Gurugram police arrested a man on Wednesday night for his alleged involvement in the murder of Pradeep Kumar Sharma, a member of the Bajrang Dal, in Sohna in the aftermath of the Nuh communal clashes on July 31. Pradeep Kumar Sharma, a member of the Bajrang Dal, was killed in Sohna in the aftermath of the Nuh communal clashes. (Representational image)

Police said this was the first arrest in the murder case that was registered against several persons. The suspect has been identified as Ajahruddin alias Ajju, a resident of Raipur Colony in Sohna, said police.

The suspect was taken on a three-day police remand after being produced in a city court on Thursday, police added.

As per police, Sharma (32), was severely injured during the communal clashes in Sohna on July 31, while he was returning to Gurugram with other members of the right-wing Hindu outfit. His car was allegedly intercepted, and he was brutally assaulted by the mob. The suspects had also pelted stones on his car, said police.

Sharma succumbed to his injuries on August 2, while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gurugram.

An FIR was registered against over a dozen persons under Section 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant), 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act at Sohna police station after the incident.

A seven-member SIT was constituted under the supervision of Vijay Pratap Singh, deputy commissioner of police (crime) to arrest the suspect.

The team of crime unit, Sohna, led by sub-inspector Satya Prakash arrested the suspect on Wednesday night from Sohna. “We have taken the suspect on a three-day police remand. Based on his statements, more arrests will take place. We are interrogating him, and he has already revealed some crucial information”, said DCP Singh.

