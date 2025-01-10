Menu Explore
Saturday, Jan 11, 2025
Gurugram: Traffic police plan for Hero Honda chowk flyover

ByAbhishek Behl
Jan 11, 2025 05:40 AM IST

Signages will be installed and slip roads will be widened during this period to ensure smooth flow of traffic at this chowk, said police

The Hero Honda Chowk flyover will by closed for a month to repair the sinkhole that appeared there last week, and the Gurugram traffic police has prepared a traffic diversion plan which will be implemented from next week, officers said on Friday.

The sinkhole on Hero Honda Chowk flyover in Gurugram on January 5. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
Signages will be installed and slip roads will be widened during this period to ensure smooth flow of traffic at this chowk, said Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of police (Gurugram traffic), who visited the Hero Honda Chowk flyover along with officials of the highway authority on Friday.

“The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has told us it will take a month to repair the flyover. After detailed discussion it was decided that diversion boards will be installed for vehicles coming towards the Hero Honda flyover, and all the intersections and exits below the flyover will be barricaded. The road will be widened by breaking the divider from the side. NHAI officials said that it will take a week to do this work,” said Vij in a statement.

Last Friday, the Hero Honda Chowk flyover caved in on the Jaipur to Delhi carriageway after which the authority barricaded the right lane on the entire stretch. This is the fourth time that the flyover has been damaged on the same stretch since it opened in 2017.

NHAI on Wednesday said it had appointed the Central Road Research Institute to conduct a structural audit of the flyover to suggest a permanent solution. NHAI project officials did not respond to requests for a comment on Friday.

“Around a week’s time will be required to make the changes. We want to ensure that commuters face no problems during the shutdown,” said a senior traffic police officer.

Traffic diversion plan

According to the Gurugram traffic police’s plan, vehicles coming to Delhi from Jaipur will not use the Hero Honda Chowk flyover but instead pass under it and use the Dwarka Expressway.

Vehicles going towards Basai Chowk, Himgiri Chowk via Hero-Honda Chowk Manesar, and Jaipur will use Hero Honda underpass, take a U-turn from the exit in front of Hero Company and go towards Jaipur or take a U-turn from under the Rajiv Chowk flyover and go towards Manesar, according to the plan.

Follow Us On