Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini orders salary cuts, transfers over property ID irregularities
The order was issued at the monthly District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee meeting
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday ordered disciplinary action against two Pataudi-Jatauli Mandi Municipal Council officials for creating property IDs in violation of prescribed procedures, directing a 50% salary cut for three months, charge sheets, and transfers outside the National Capital Region (NCR).
He ordered the suspension of a Municipal Corporation Gurugram patwari for allegedly misbehaving with a complainant and a one-month salary deduction for a Public Works Department (PWD) executive engineer over negligence in road restoration work.
The directions were issued at the monthly District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee meeting, where Saini disposed of 11 of the 15 complaints taken up and kept four pending until the next meeting.
In the property ID case, an inquiry found that the then building inspector and municipal engineer created property IDs without prior approval from the competent authority and without following the prescribed procedure.
Saini took note of a complaint regarding the alleged misbehaviour of a Municipal Corporation Gurugram patwari and directed the immediate suspension. He said every government employee is responsible for treating people with dignity and respect and that misbehaviour with people visiting government offices would not be tolerated.
On a complaint related to road restoration work, he directed that one month’s salary of the executive engineer concerned be deducted. He stressed that road construction and restoration projects must meet prescribed quality standards and be completed on time, with regular monitoring by officials.
Taking cognisance of complaints about the cleanliness and maintenance of public toilets, Saini ordered inspections across all eight municipal zones in Gurugram and Manesar. Three-member committees, each including a government official, will be constituted through the grievance redressal committee.
The panels will inspect public toilets in the six zones of the Municipal Corporation Gurugram and two zones of the Municipal Corporation Manesar and submit their reports within a month. Further steps to improve maintenance and ensure regular cleaning will be taken based on the findings.
Saini announced that the state government has approved a plan involving an investment of over ₹2,000 crore to strengthen infrastructure in government schools. Over 400 government schools will get new buildings by the end of December 2027. Saini said this after hearing a complaint concerning the renovation of a school building.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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