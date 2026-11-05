Haryana CM orders action against four officials over lapses in Gurugram
Saini disposes of 11 of 15 grievances; orders suspension of municipal patwari and action against PWD executive engineer
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday ordered disciplinary action against four officials over alleged irregularities, misconduct and negligence while hearing public grievances in Gurugram.
At the monthly District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee meeting, Saini directed a 50% salary cut for three months, chargesheets and transfers outside the National Capital Region (NCR) for two Pataudi-Jatauli Mandi Municipal Council officials found to have created property IDs without following prescribed procedures.
An inquiry found that the then building inspector and municipal engineer had created property IDs without obtaining approval from the competent authority.
Saini also ordered the immediate suspension of a Municipal Corporation Gurugram patwari accused of misbehaving with a complainant. He said government employees were expected to treat citizens with dignity and respect, and misconduct in public offices would not be tolerated.
In another case, the chief minister directed the deduction of one month’s salary of a public works department (PWD) executive engineer over negligence in road restoration work. He instructed officials to ensure that road projects met prescribed quality standards and were completed on schedule.
Taking note of complaints about poorly maintained public toilets, Saini ordered inspections across eight municipal zones in Gurugram and Manesar. Three-member committees, each including a government official, will inspect toilets in six zones under the Municipal Corporation Gurugram and two under the Municipal Corporation Manesar, and submit reports within a month.
During the meeting, Saini also said the state government had approved an investment of more than ₹2,000 crore to improve infrastructure in government schools. More than 400 schools would get new buildings by December 2027, he said while hearing a complaint about the renovation of a school building.
Of the 15 complaints taken up at the meeting, 11 were disposed of, while four were kept pending until the next meeting. Saini directed the departments concerned to submit action-taken reports on the pending cases.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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