Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.
HSVP to redevelop Sec 4 staff colony for better accommodation
Gurugram: The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) plans to redevelop its decades-old staff colony in Sector 4 into a multistory complex for its employees, according to an HSVP proposal
Gurugram: The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) plans to redevelop its decades-old staff colony in Sector 4 into a multistory complex for its employees, according to an HSVP proposal.
The proposal states thatthere are 106 quarters in the colony and the condition of several of these is not suitable for habitation, requiring frequent maintenance and upkeep. The proposal suggests demolishing all five blocks of the colony, spread over 10,000 square metres (sqm), and building mult-storey quarters over roughly 6,000sqm.
An HSVP official said the authority owns around 3.6 acres of land in Sector 4, and had constructed 2-BHK and 3-BHK residences for its staff. Residents of the colony range from pump operators to officers at the SDO (sub-divisional officer) level.
Additionally, the district deputy commissioner has allotted flats within this colony to some staff members from his office.
“The authority has proposed two group housing sites, along with essential amenities such as parking facilities, a sewerage system, power backup, etc. A part of the land may be sold to finance the project,” the official added.
“It is proposed that these old staff quarters may be dismantled and replaced with modern high-rise residential apartments. This will not only ensure the safety and well-being of the occupants but will also facilitate optimum utilisation of the valuable land by accommodating a larger number of residential units in a planned and efficient manner,” an HSVP communique said.
The proposed buildings will be planned with essential amenities, including adequate parking facilities, water supply, sewerage system, power backup, fire safety arrangements, lifts, rainwater harvesting, green landscaping, and other facilities as per the prevailing building codes, National Building Code (NBC), and government, HSVP norms, the HSVP proposal said.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.