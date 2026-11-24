Gurugram: The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) plans to redevelop its decades-old staff colony in Sector 4 into a multistory complex for its employees, according to an HSVP proposal. HSVP to redevelop Sec 4 staff colony for better accommodation more

The proposal states thatthere are 106 quarters in the colony and the condition of several of these is not suitable for habitation, requiring frequent maintenance and upkeep. The proposal suggests demolishing all five blocks of the colony, spread over 10,000 square metres (sqm), and building mult-storey quarters over roughly 6,000sqm.

An HSVP official said the authority owns around 3.6 acres of land in Sector 4, and had constructed 2-BHK and 3-BHK residences for its staff. Residents of the colony range from pump operators to officers at the SDO (sub-divisional officer) level.

Additionally, the district deputy commissioner has allotted flats within this colony to some staff members from his office.

“The authority has proposed two group housing sites, along with essential amenities such as parking facilities, a sewerage system, power backup, etc. A part of the land may be sold to finance the project,” the official added.

“It is proposed that these old staff quarters may be dismantled and replaced with modern high-rise residential apartments. This will not only ensure the safety and well-being of the occupants but will also facilitate optimum utilisation of the valuable land by accommodating a larger number of residential units in a planned and efficient manner,” an HSVP communique said.

The proposed buildings will be planned with essential amenities, including adequate parking facilities, water supply, sewerage system, power backup, fire safety arrangements, lifts, rainwater harvesting, green landscaping, and other facilities as per the prevailing building codes, National Building Code (NBC), and government, HSVP norms, the HSVP proposal said.