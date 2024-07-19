Khattar releases book on Haryana’s power journey

Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that in 2014, only 105 Haryana villages received electricity 24 hours a day, and outstanding bills exceeded ₹7,000 crore, but during his tenure as chief minister, comprehensive reforms were implemented through the Ujjwal Discom Assurance Yojana (Uday) scheme to improve the situation. Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the event. (HT Photo)

Khattar made the remarks on Wednesday while unveiling the book Wired for Success, authored by Haryana director general of police Shatrujeet Kapur at New Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi.

Before he was posted as Haryana DGP, Kapur previously served as chairman and managing director (CMD) of both Haryana discoms — Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) and Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN). His book chronicles the transformation of the discoms from substantial losses to profitability.

Speaking at the event, Khattar said that now, over 5,800 villages in Haryana benefit from continuous power supply, thanks to public meetings and a bill settlement scheme encouraging timely payments. Under Kapur’s leadership, he said, discoms generated significant profits, reduced losses, and decreased the agricultural subsidy from ₹7,600 crore to less than ₹6,000 crore.

Praising Wired for Success for its detailed account of Haryana’s power sector reforms, Khattar recommended it for study by central enterprises and training institutions, and suggested that the book be translated into other languages to reach a broader audience.

Kapur in turn acknowledged Khattar’s leadership, highlighting initiatives like a merit-based transfer policy and a new SOP to curb electricity theft.

Wired for Success delves into the transformative journey that led to DHBVN and UHBVN becoming profitable entities. In it, Kapur outlines the challenges faced upon assuming leadership as CMD of both discoms — rampant power theft, technical losses, administrative bottlenecks, and near insolvency.

He also shares his adopting a holistic view of problem-solving, emphasising the importance of data-driven decision-making, the implementation of robust monitoring systems, and the critical role of employee motivation and customer engagement.

He also shares real-life examples and quantifiable results to underscore the effectiveness of his solutions.