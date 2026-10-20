MCG deploys night teams to curb garbage burning
The directions call for teams to be deployed round the clock to stop and extinguish burning, take action against those responsible and implement remedial measures under the applicable Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) provisions
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has constituted dedicated night-time enforcement teams in at least three of its six zones to tackle open garbage burning, with officials directed to respond to complaints, extinguish fires and fine violators during the winter pollution season.
The move follows directions issued by the MCG additional commissioner (headquarters) on October 15, asking all six zones to establish a mechanism for immediate action on complaints of open burning received through social media, toll-free numbers, WhatsApp, email, the CHS portal and other channels.
The directions call for teams to be deployed round the clock to stop and extinguish burning, take action against those responsible and implement remedial measures under the applicable Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) provisions.
Separate office orders issued on October 19 show that night-time enforcement teams have been constituted in Zones I, IV and VI. Four employees have been deputed in each zone for enforcement duties after 6pm.
The teams, comprising sanitation staff and supervisors, have been tasked with responding promptly to complaints, stopping and extinguishing burning, issuing challans against violators and maintaining records of enforcement action.
MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the orders had come into force with immediate effect and warned that negligence or laxity in carrying out the assigned duties would be viewed seriously.
The headquarters order has also directed joint commissioners of all six zones to submit details of their enforcement mechanisms, including team composition, duty rosters and contact numbers. The issue has been accorded top priority during the ongoing GRAP period and winter season.
The intensified enforcement comes amid recurring incidents of garbage burning in Gurugram and Manesar, particularly on vacant plots, roadsides and other open spaces. Such burning contributes to localised air pollution, which can worsen during winter when atmospheric conditions restrict the dispersal of pollutants.
The deployment of dedicated night teams is intended to address garbage burning after regular working hours and ensure that complaints received in the evening and at night are acted upon promptly.
Officials have also been directed to document the action taken, including challans issued, and submit compliance reports to senior officers.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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