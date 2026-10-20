MCG deploys night teams to curb garbage burning

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has constituted dedicated night-time enforcement teams in at least three of its six zones to tackle open garbage burning, with officials directed to respond to complaints, extinguish fires and fine violators during the winter pollution season. The move follows directions issued by the MCG additional commissioner (headquarters) on October 15, asking all six zones to establish a mechanism for immediate action on complaints of open burning. (HT Archive)

The move follows directions issued by the MCG additional commissioner (headquarters) on October 15, asking all six zones to establish a mechanism for immediate action on complaints of open burning received through social media, toll-free numbers, WhatsApp, email, the CHS portal and other channels.

The directions call for teams to be deployed round the clock to stop and extinguish burning, take action against those responsible and implement remedial measures under the applicable Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) provisions.

Separate office orders issued on October 19 show that night-time enforcement teams have been constituted in Zones I, IV and VI. Four employees have been deputed in each zone for enforcement duties after 6pm.

The teams, comprising sanitation staff and supervisors, have been tasked with responding promptly to complaints, stopping and extinguishing burning, issuing challans against violators and maintaining records of enforcement action.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the orders had come into force with immediate effect and warned that negligence or laxity in carrying out the assigned duties would be viewed seriously.

The headquarters order has also directed joint commissioners of all six zones to submit details of their enforcement mechanisms, including team composition, duty rosters and contact numbers. The issue has been accorded top priority during the ongoing GRAP period and winter season.

The intensified enforcement comes amid recurring incidents of garbage burning in Gurugram and Manesar, particularly on vacant plots, roadsides and other open spaces. Such burning contributes to localised air pollution, which can worsen during winter when atmospheric conditions restrict the dispersal of pollutants.

The deployment of dedicated night teams is intended to address garbage burning after regular working hours and ensure that complaints received in the evening and at night are acted upon promptly.

Officials have also been directed to document the action taken, including challans issued, and submit compliance reports to senior officers.