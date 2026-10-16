MCG identifies 87 unsafe buildings; demolition to begin soon
MCG officials said owners who failed to take corrective action despite receiving show-cause notices would face demolition proceedings once the notice period and other prescribed formalities were completed.
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has identified 87 unsafe buildings within its jurisdiction and issued show-cause notices to 66 building owners, with action against the remaining properties underway, officials said on Thursday.
According to a survey conducted by the civic body, 35 unsafe buildings were identified in Zone 1, four in Zone 2, 12 in Zone 3, nine in Zone 4, 18 in Zone 5 and nine in Zone 6.
The survey began on September 9, following a building collapse in New Delhi’s Satya Niketan that killed seven people and injured 12. Officials were directed to identify unsafe structures in their respective areas and submit details of demolition orders already issued against such buildings.
MCG officials said owners who failed to take corrective action despite receiving show-cause notices would face demolition proceedings once the notice period and other prescribed formalities were completed.
“Cases involving unsafe buildings within the MCG jurisdiction are being taken with utmost seriousness. Our priority is to ensure the safety of citizens,” said MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya.
Earlier, on October 8, the civic body identified 1,625 illegal and unauthorised paying guest (PG) accommodations operating across Gurugram without proper licences, registrations or fire safety clearances. Of these, 276 were located within the jurisdiction of the Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran, 492 in licensed colonies, 856 in MCG areas and one within the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation’s jurisdiction.
Officials said many of these buildings accommodated more occupants than their intended capacity, while several lacked mandatory fire safety certifications.
In September, HT reported that an ongoing fire department survey had identified 666 PG accommodations operating without fire safety clearances and essential firefighting equipment.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
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