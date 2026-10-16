MCG identifies 87 unsafe buildings; demolition to begin soon

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has identified 87 unsafe buildings within its jurisdiction and issued show-cause notices to 66 building owners, with action against the remaining properties underway, officials said on Thursday. Officials said many of these buildings accommodated more occupants than their intended capacity, while several lacked mandatory fire safety certifications. (HT)

According to a survey conducted by the civic body, 35 unsafe buildings were identified in Zone 1, four in Zone 2, 12 in Zone 3, nine in Zone 4, 18 in Zone 5 and nine in Zone 6.

The survey began on September 9, following a building collapse in New Delhi’s Satya Niketan that killed seven people and injured 12. Officials were directed to identify unsafe structures in their respective areas and submit details of demolition orders already issued against such buildings.

MCG officials said owners who failed to take corrective action despite receiving show-cause notices would face demolition proceedings once the notice period and other prescribed formalities were completed.

“Cases involving unsafe buildings within the MCG jurisdiction are being taken with utmost seriousness. Our priority is to ensure the safety of citizens,” said MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya.

Earlier, on October 8, the civic body identified 1,625 illegal and unauthorised paying guest (PG) accommodations operating across Gurugram without proper licences, registrations or fire safety clearances. Of these, 276 were located within the jurisdiction of the Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran, 492 in licensed colonies, 856 in MCG areas and one within the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation’s jurisdiction.

Officials said many of these buildings accommodated more occupants than their intended capacity, while several lacked mandatory fire safety certifications.

In September, HT reported that an ongoing fire department survey had identified 666 PG accommodations operating without fire safety clearances and essential firefighting equipment.