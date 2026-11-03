Police book unidentified driver after video of Golf Course Road crash goes viral

Gurugram police registered a case against an unidentified driver on Sunday after taking suo motu cognisance of a video circulating on social media that purportedly showed a speeding car hitting two vehicles inside an underpass on Golf Course Road, officials said on Monday.

Police said the accident occurred in the early hours of October 31 at an underpass near sectors 42 and 27. The footage purportedly shows a speeding car hitting two vehicles ahead of it, causing one to overturn and the other to crash into the underpass wall. HT could independently verify the video.

The driver allegedly responsible for the collisions subsequently lost control of his car and rammed it into the underpass wall, police said.

Police said they had not received any formal complaint regarding the accident but decided to initiate an investigation after the video surfaced on social media.

A team from Sushant Lok police station visited the accident site, inspected the spot and conducted inquiries in the surrounding area. Preliminary investigations established that three cars were involved in the accident.

Based on the footage and findings from the spot inspection, police registered a case against the unidentified driver at Sushant Lok police station on November 1 under Sections 281 (rash driving on a public way) and 125 (act endangering human life or personal safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“We are examining the available footage and making efforts to identify the driver of the vehicle allegedly responsible for the collision. Further investigation is underway,” said Sandeep Turan, Gurugram police spokesperson.