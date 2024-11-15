Residents and RWAs meet MCG commissioner to address urban issues

A group of resident welfare associations (RWA) in Gurugram met newly appointed Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Ashok Garg on Thursday to discuss a slew of issues such as waste management, dust pollution, and sewage disposal. MCG commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

MCG commissioner Garg acknowledged the residents’ issues and said, “We will hold a series of follow-up meetings to ensure these challenges are addressed systematically.”

The RWAs met MCG under the umbrella of Making Model Gurugram (MMG) Federation, a city-based group that advocates for solving critical urban issues.

Gauri Sarin, founder of MMG, said in-situ wet waste composting facility is needed in 500 high-rise societies, 50 plotted colonies, and other bulk waste generators (BWGs). She proposed to civic officials that this could be implemented over the next 1.5 to two years and would significantly reduce dependence on landfills.

“This plan requires strong support and incentivisation from local legislators, including minister Vipul Goel and MLAs,” she said.

Amitabh Singh, a resident of South City 1, recommended enhancing water sprinkling efforts across the city, while Preeti Purohit of GPL Eden Heights and Pravin Kaushal of Sobha City suggested integrating modern dust-sweeping technology with existing sprinkling mechanisms to curb rising dust pollution. “Effective dust management is critical for maintaining the health and safety of Gurugram’s residents,” Kaushal said.

Paras Malhotra of South City 2 and Neehar Ranjan of BPTP Astaire provided a detailed note on sewerage issues, pinpointing affected areas and suggesting improvements. The MMG groups environment committee also urged MCG to adopt a sustainable approach by reviving rainwater harvesting systems and maintaining local water bodies to address water scarcity and preserve natural

Naveen Rangera of DLF Phase 3 and Abha Bhatnagar of South City 1 highlighted issues related to stray cattle and discrepancies between high property taxes and the lack of services in condominiums.